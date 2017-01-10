Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Did Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream include LGBTQ people too?
The man who talked about social justice and civil rights for all people on a national stage did not reflect the same ethos concerning women and gays.

Jakub and David Polish gay couple wins right to marry in Portugal thanks to their haters

Breitbart editor and self-described internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos, in a 2016 "Nightline" interview. UC Davis Republicans cancel Milo Yiannopoulos event amid protests

Ohio-State-men-gymnastics-hottie2
The Ohio State men’s gymnastics team will make you want to do sports

Even without exercise, this will get your heart rate up.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Did Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream include LGBTQ people too?

The man who talked about social justice and civil rights for all people on a national stage did not reflect the same ethos concerning women and gays.

FILE - June 27, 2016 file photo pro-abortion rights activists celebrate during a rally at the Supreme Court in Washington. The tens of thousands of women flocking to Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration come packing a multitude of agendas, but are united in their loathing for Trump.
Rebels with a cause: Thousands of women will march in Washington this weekend

Call them rebels with a cause. Or two. Or three. Or 10.

Jakub and David
Polish gay couple wins right to marry in Portugal thanks to their haters

Jakub and David believe hateful responses to their videos helped persuade Portuguese officials to grant them an exemption to the usual document requirements.

Advertisement

Aveda's Logan 14 salon is one of the businesses participating in the All In Service fundraising campaign.
D.C. businesses pledge inauguration weekend profits to LGBTQ causes

All In Service organizers say the inauguration fundraising campaign is about "love and compassion for our diverse community."

Breitbart editor and self-described internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos, in a 2016 "Nightline" interview.
UC Davis Republicans cancel Milo Yiannopoulos event amid protests

Yiannopoulos claimed the event was cancelled by UC Davis due to "violence," but University officials said there was no violence or property damage.

Mesha Caldwell (left) and Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow were the first two reported murders of transgender people in 2017.
Killers aren’t the only ones to blame for the murders of transgender people

When we enforce or fail to be critical of societal gender roles, we become co-conspirators in violence against transgender people.
POPULAR ON LGBTQ Nation
  1. To battle homophobia, straight celebs pose as gay couples / LGBTQ Nation
  2. Pregnant lesbian YouTuber dances in response to complaints about how she dresses / LGBTQ Nation
  3. The top 50 successful transgender Americans you should know / LGBTQ Nation
  4. Donald Trump pledges to sign anti-LGBTQ ‘First Amendment Defense Act’ / LGBTQ Nation

Providence Police
Training aims to help police officers better serve LGBTQ community

LGBTQ individuals are at greater risk of experiencing victimization and data suggest hate crimes have risen since the November election.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Jennifer Holliday poses for a photo during an interview in New York. Holliday, who will perform at Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week, supported Hillary Clinton in the election and says her decision to participate is not a political statement.
Jennifer Holliday backs out of Trump gig after protest from LGBTQ fans

The Broadway star apologized and said her career is deeply indebted to the LGBTQ community.
AROUND THE WORLD

Polish gay couple wins right to marry in Portugal thanks to their haters

Court orders 12 hours of daily ‘youth community’ for ‘effeminate’ boy

New large public mural honors queer icon ‘Saint George Michael’

Most new HIV infections in Europe are in Russia

Brandi Burgess (left), daughter of Rick and Bubba cohost Rick Burgess (right), came out as bisexual in an opinion piece Friday.
Christian radio host’s daughter comes out as bisexual in powerful letter

Her father, Rick Burgess, is cohost of syndicated right wing evangelical talk show Rick and Bubba.

FILE - June 27, 2016 file photo pro-abortion rights activists celebrate during a rally at the Supreme Court in Washington. The tens of thousands of women flocking to Washington for a march on the day after Donald Trump's inauguration come packing a multitude of agendas, including LGBTQ equality.
LGBTQ equality among the causes inspiring Women’s March on Washington

The march is expected to draw more than the 200,000 people organizers are planning for, based on bus registrations and train bookings.

Advertisement

In this 2014 photo, Indiana Rep. Cindy Kirchhofer watches on as then-Gov. Mike Pence signs a bill she authored into law.
Republican lawmaker blocks anti-transgender bill in Indiana

The bill, authored by a state representative who is also an Elvis impersonator, would have banned transgender people from updating their birth certificates.

1024px-In_memory_of_homosexual
GOP efforts to ban abortion, limit LGBTQ equality, mirror Nazi Germany

Though I rarely offer comparisons between Nazi German and the contemporary United States, I am haunted by certain parallels that demand voicing.

Maryland State Police_AP
Tentative settlement reached in lesbian police officer’s bias lawsuit

The Maryland State Police trooper says she faced discrimination at work based on her gender and sexual orientation, as well as retaliation and a hostile work environment.

Indiana
IN lawmaker introduces anti-transgender bill to ban birth certificate changes

The bill would make it impossible for trans Hoosiers to change the gender markers on their birth certificates and other identity documents.

DomoCrissy
Pregnant lesbian YouTuber dances in response to complaints about how she dresses

Domo and Crissy are dismissing those who say Domo is the “wrong one” to be carrying the child because she “dresses like a man."
Bilerico Report

Did Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream include LGBTQ people too?

Killers aren’t the only ones to blame for the murders of transgender people

GOP efforts to ban abortion, limit LGBTQ equality, mirror Nazi Germany

Ted Cruz & Lindsey Graham show why the world thinks we’re a ‘bully nation’

Andy Cohen
‘Love Connection’ reboot hosted by Andy Cohen will include gay couples

Cohen is looking forward to hosting because it, "allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives."

Intercessors
Pro-Trump Christian group announces march to ‘destroy’ Obama’s ‘spiritual walls’

Intercessors for America is calling on believers to join what they call a "Jericho March" culminating in shouting to hail the Trump inauguration.

"Golden Girls"-themed cafe Rue La Rue is set to open soon.
An inside look at the new Golden Girls-themed cafe opening soon in NYC

The cafe features memorabilia from Eddi-Rue McClanahan, who was a real-life pal and confidant of the owner Michael La Rue.

Good advice
America’s poets are fighting back against Trump as only they can

America's leading poets are averse to Donald Trump, and they're not about to go gentle into that good night.

United-Nations-symbol-flag
Ted Cruz & Lindsey Graham show why the world thinks we’re a ‘bully nation’

Our founders, in their wisdom, did not give us the right to select which laws to follow and which to ignore.

Hari Nef is the first out transgender person to appear in a L'Oréal ad campaign.
Hari Nef is L’Oréal’s first transgender model

It carries an extra layer of meaning when transgender model Hari Nef says L'Oréal's tagline: "Because I'm worth it."

Charlie Sheen
Charlie Sheen reveals he contemplated suicide after HIV diagnosis

He also explains what was behind his manic phase, and it wasn't "tiger's blood."

1024px-Glitter_nail_polish_(purple)
Court orders 12 hours of daily ‘youth community’ for ‘effeminate’ boy

Social services said the boy "flaunts effeminacy in a provocative way."

Saint George Michael
New large public mural honors queer icon ‘Saint George Michael’

Two artists have canonized George Michael in a bold new mural depicting the "Patron Saint of Public Parks" complete with a joint and a bottle of poppers.

eichner ellen
Billy Eichner went to the Obama farewell party and told Ellen all about it

Eichner found a moment to thank Obama "for everything he's done for the LGBT community."

ben-carson
Ben Carson: No ‘extra rights’ for LGBT people if he becomes HUD Secretary

"Extra rights means you get to redefine everything for everybody else. That doesn't seem very fair to me.”

Joe Biden Medal of Freedom
Obama surprises an emotional Joe Biden with Presidential Medal of Freedom

It was the first time in Obama's presidency that he has given the medal with an additional level of veneration.

Page12345...