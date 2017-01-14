Budweiser trolls Donald Trump and the deplorables in new Super Bowl ad The new spot highlights the difficulties faced by immigrants using their founder's life as inspiration.
Why isn’t Louisiana’s homophobic attorney general suing Donald Trump?
Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, challenged similar state protections in court to have them nullified.
Man sues Grindr after over 700 men show up at his door thanks to fake profiles
He describes his life now as a living hell after men have continued to show up at his home and place of work believing him to be who they were chatting with on the app.
Jerry Falwell Jr. will lead White House task force on higher education policy
Falwell said he will set his sights on pairing down the higher education department, charging it with overregulation and mismanagement.
UK could posthumously pardon over 100,000 sodomy convictions
Those people, including some lesbians, convicted for same-sex kissing and cuddling under laws such as the Public Order Act of 1986, are not eligible for a pardon.
Texas mayor comes out as state’s first openly transgender official
Jess Herbst revealed she is trans in a letter to constituents of her small Texas town in a staunchly conservative county.
Ellen tries out bondage in a hilarious sendup of ‘Fifty Shades Darker’
Ellen dressed up in a sexy uniform and found a substitute for complicated bondage knots that will crack you up.
American fascism will fail because ‘We the People’ won’t let it win
History shows us that progress, rather than moving forever forward in a linear fashion, deploys more like a continuing stretched out spiral.
Mormon church is ‘studying’ new scouting policy allowing transgender boys
The religion is the nation's largest sponsor of Boy Scout units.
Berkeley chancellor defends Milo Yiannopoulos event citing First Amendment
His visit to the University of California at Berkeley has raised an issue facing campuses across America: What is the line between free speech and hate speech?
Tony Perkins: Trump will allow religious exemptions to nondiscrimination laws
The president of the Family Research Council said he has "every confidence" that Trump will sign an anti-LGBTQ executive order.
Jon Stewart ripped into Donald Trump last night on the Late Show
While the comedian appeared on stage with a dead animal strapped to his head and a red tie that dragged on the floor, his message was serious.
Everything you need to know about Trump’s Supreme Court pick: Neil Gorsuch
Although Judge Gorsuch has not ruled on an LGBTQ rights case, he did rule on reproductive rights in the infamous Hobby Lobby case.
This teenager’s worries about his future under Trump will break your heart
“I’m 16 years old, gay, a junior in high school and scared about what is going to happen to us under this new government,” the letter begins.
Judge rules Orthodox Jewish trans woman cannot see, text or talk to her children
A judge in Manchester, England won't allow her to contact her five children because their community would shun them if she met with them.
Super Bowl highlights Texas bathroom bill fight and potential of future boycotts
If Texas passes Senate Bill 6 it could be the last time a major sporting event is held in the Lone Star State for awhile.
Trump’s Muslim ban in context: America’s history of racist immigration policies
Politicians and most other citizens alike, from every rung along the political spectrum, generally agree on one issue: our immigration system is severely broken.
Outpouring of love for trans woman who regrets transition because of haters
After Sandra MacDougall said abuse, attacks and a threat to set her on fire had ruined her life, she was inundated with messages of support.
New Israeli film featuring independent Muslim lesbian is making waves
"In Between" is the film's English title. In Arabic, it is called "Land Sea," an expression meaning "Neither Here Nor There," the film's name in Hebrew.
White House: Worker protections will stay, doesn’t rule out religious exemptions
Trump could sign an executive order carving out a religious exemption which would allow for discrimination, while still keeping Obama’s order in place.
Man stabbed by terrorist brother: ‘I’m fortunate enough to still have my life’
The gay man who was stabbed his brother shortly before he drove through a crowded market, killing six people, is glad to be alive.
Mainstream movies ignored queer characters last year according to GLAAD
The picture was far different when it came to music artists and comic books.
NFL players say they would welcome a gay teammate
"It’s amazing that the opinions in the locker room have changed 180 degrees from when I first started playing football to where they are right now," one player said.
New gender neutral lingo for British doctors ridiculed as over the top
An attempt by the British Medical Association to avoid misgendering transgender maternity patients has backfired.
Where do Trump’s possible Supreme Court picks stand on LGBTQ issues?
Could one of Trump's potential Supreme Court nominees be a surprise ally to LGBTQ people?
Arizona Democrats are pushing for inclusive statewide nondiscrimination laws
They want to amend the state's civil rights laws to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity and veteran status.
Ellen explains why Trump’s Muslim ban is wrong using ‘Finding Dory’
"[Dory and friends] all have to get over the wall and you won’t believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out."
White House says anti-LGBTQ executive order ‘not the plan at this time’
A White House spokesperson said they don't want to get too far out ahead of the executive orders that might be coming.
