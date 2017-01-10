The faces of the Women’s March turn Washington from red to rainbow Women (and some men too) marched on Washington, D.C. and around the world, demanding progressive ideals be upheld.
10,000 people march in Connecticut in support of women
And not one incident of violence.
The faces of the Women’s March turn Washington from red to rainbow
Women (and some men too) marched on Washington, D.C. and around the world, demanding progressive ideals be upheld.
Women’s March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands in D.C., around the world
Speeches were delivered by the likes of Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Michael Moore, and Scarlett Johansson.
Pat McCrory chased down an alley in D.C. with critics shouting, ‘Shame!’
Watch the former governor of North Carolina catch heat for the anti-LGBTQ law he signed, House Bill 2.
Advertisement
Feds sue New York police over man’s HIV discrimination claim
Prosecutors say the man was denied employment as an emergency dispatcher because he is HIV-positive.
What ‘Hidden Figures’ can teach the LGBTQ community
“Hidden Figures” shows us how to get around barriers like racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia — or even better, drive right through them, leaving the path open for others.
Trump’s ‘America first’ rhetoric & cabinet picks threaten our rights
“Our Country First” has been the battle cry of nationalist fascism throughout the world.
POPULAR ON LGBTQ Nation
- North Dakota state senator posts Pride flag with swastika on Facebook / LGBTQ Nation
- Mother brutally stabs her teenage son to death because he was gay / LGBTQ Nation
- Trump’s video begging people to attend his inauguration party is killing the web / LGBTQ Nation
- Masked men in Dallas beat gay actor to a pulp with wooden pole / LGBTQ Nation
Transgender men in Georgia win the right to change their names
The county judge had told both men that he would only allow a transgender person to choose a gender-neutral name.
Watch: Can’t make it to DC? Live stream the Women’s March on Washington
There's more than one way to participate in the Women's March on Washington.
Texas Supreme Court will hear challenge to same-sex marriage legalization
Top conservatives hope the case will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.
Long line at D.C. store selling Women’s March merch, as protests continue
Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are expecting 200,000 people to attend, and we spoke with some of them about why they wanted to participate.
Advertisement
Resist Trump: Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration
Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president.
New Trump White House website absent any mention of LGBT rights, climate change
What the new WhiteHouse.gov website does contain is also causing concern.
Protesters outside Comet Ping Pong in DC: ‘Homo sex is sin’
Their signs did not refer to the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, but protesters asked why the restaurant wasn't open at noon and mentioned pedophilia.
Virginia Republicans swiftly kill transgender bathroom bill
Members of a GOP-controlled House subcommittee used an unrecorded voice vote to ditch the "Physical Privacy Act."
8 firewalls that could save us from Trump & his GOP Congress
Just because the Republicans are triumphant today, it doesn’t mean that they will necessarily be successful in pushing their regressive agenda.
‘I’m not gay no more’ Andrew Caldwell says he’s suing gospel singer Kim Burrell
The ex-gay, ex-fan of Kim Burrell says that the gospel singer has been served with papers for a lawsuit.
Scenes of the Donald Trump inauguration, from supporters to protesters
The inauguration of Donald Trump drew thousands of supporters and protesters and we were on the ground to cover it. Here's what we saw.
Anti-Trump protesters won’t stop even as inauguration moves forward
Queer demonstrators log-jammed security checkpoint entrances to the inauguration ceremony.
Trump has been sworn in as America’s 45th President
Trump will take the helm of a deeply divided nation.
Can’t bear to watch inauguration coverage? Try these kittens instead.
Don't love cats? Live-stream a Broadway event featuring Rosie O'Donnell or be inspired by Sylvia Rivera.
You’re not alone: Watch the Trump inauguration with us
Let's get through this together.
As Trump takes the oath, most voters are still in shock
As Trump prepares to take the oath of office, many Americans still can't quite believe that a presidency that still seems almost bizarrely improbable is becoming a reality.
Ellen’s emotional tribute to President Obama: Thanks ‘for changing my life’
Ellen Degeneres thanked President Obama for helping her become a married woman.
Rabidly anti-gay pastor preaches at Trump’s private Inauguration Day service
The anti-gay pastor, who has frequently called people of other faiths "evil," delivered a sermon called "When God Chooses a Leader."
iLoveMakonnen comes out on Twitter
"As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out."
What to expect from the Trump administration on LGBTQ rights
Republicans now control all of the levers of power, and Trump will govern like a Republican on LGBTQ issues. That doesn't bode well for our community.
Gay Republicans say they’re talking to Trump’s transition team
Gay conservatives are saying that Republican lawmakers are "excited" to support LGBT rights.
Page12345...Continue Reading »