women's march on washington The faces of the Women’s March turn Washington from red to rainbow
Women (and some men too) marched on Washington, D.C. and around the world, demanding progressive ideals be upheld.

women's march on washington Women’s March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands in D.C., around the world

pat mccrory shame Pat McCrory chased down an alley in D.C. with critics shouting, ‘Shame!’

IMG_2187
10,000 people march in Connecticut in support of women

And not one incident of violence.

women's march on washington
The faces of the Women’s March turn Washington from red to rainbow

Women (and some men too) marched on Washington, D.C. and around the world, demanding progressive ideals be upheld.

women's march on washington
Women’s March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands in D.C., around the world

Speeches were delivered by the likes of Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Michael Moore, and Scarlett Johansson.

pat mccrory shame
Pat McCrory chased down an alley in D.C. with critics shouting, ‘Shame!’

Watch the former governor of North Carolina catch heat for the anti-LGBTQ law he signed, House Bill 2.

Advertisement

NYPD
Feds sue New York police over man’s HIV discrimination claim

Prosecutors say the man was denied employment as an emergency dispatcher because he is HIV-positive.

hidden_figures
What ‘Hidden Figures’ can teach the LGBTQ community

“Hidden Figures” shows us how to get around barriers like racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia — or even better, drive right through them, leaving the path open for others.

President Donald Trump pumps his first at the end of his speech after bring sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Trump’s ‘America first’ rhetoric & cabinet picks threaten our rights

“Our Country First” has been the battle cry of nationalist fascism throughout the world.
POPULAR ON LGBTQ Nation
  1. North Dakota state senator posts Pride flag with swastika on Facebook / LGBTQ Nation
  2. Mother brutally stabs her teenage son to death because he was gay / LGBTQ Nation
  3. Trump’s video begging people to attend his inauguration party is killing the web / LGBTQ Nation
  4. Masked men in Dallas beat gay actor to a pulp with wooden pole / LGBTQ Nation

Flag_of_Georgia_(U.S._state)
Transgender men in Georgia win the right to change their names

The county judge had told both men that he would only allow a transgender person to choose a gender-neutral name.

WomensMarch
Watch: Can’t make it to DC? Live stream the Women’s March on Washington

There's more than one way to participate in the Women's March on Washington.
AROUND THE WORLD

Women’s March on Washington draws hundreds of thousands in D.C., around the world

Topless woman shouts, ‘Grab patriarchy by the balls!’ at Trump wax figure debut

Mother who killed gay teen tried to hire assassin, police report says

Author of Russia’s gay propaganda bill pushes decriminalizing domestic abuse

FILE - In this June 29, 2015, file photo, Supporters of the U.S. Supreme Courts ruling on same-sex marriage gather on the step of the Texas Capitol for a news conference celebrating marriage equality and looking to important work ahead in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court has reversed its previous ruling and will hear a Houston case that top conservatives hope will let the state limit the impact of 2015's federal legalization of gay marriage. The state's highest civil court announced Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, it was setting arguments for March in a lawsuit seeking to halt same-sex spousal benefits that America's fourth-largest city offers municipal employees.
Texas Supreme Court will hear challenge to same-sex marriage legalization

Top conservatives hope the case will provide an opening to challenge the landmark 2015 ruling legalizing gay marriage nationwide.

women's march on washington
Long line at D.C. store selling Women’s March merch, as protests continue

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington are expecting 200,000 people to attend, and we spoke with some of them about why they wanted to participate.

Advertisement

Police stand guard at the rope line outside of an presidential inauguration party at the Warner Theatre due to street protests, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Washington.
Resist Trump: Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration

Police deployed pepper spray in a chaotic confrontation blocks from Donald Trump's inauguration as protesters registered their rage against the new president.

Landing page of WhiteHouse.gov.
New Trump White House website absent any mention of LGBT rights, climate change

What the new WhiteHouse.gov website does contain is also causing concern.

comet ping pong protestors
Protesters outside Comet Ping Pong in DC: ‘Homo sex is sin’

Their signs did not refer to the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, but protesters asked why the restaurant wasn't open at noon and mentioned pedophilia.

Virginia state capitol in Richmond.
Virginia Republicans swiftly kill transgender bathroom bill

Members of a GOP-controlled House subcommittee used an unrecorded voice vote to ditch the "Physical Privacy Act."

Donald_Trump_by_Gage_Skidmore_2
8 firewalls that could save us from Trump & his GOP Congress

Just because the Republicans are triumphant today, it doesn’t mean that they will necessarily be successful in pushing their regressive agenda.
Bilerico Report

The faces of the Women’s March turn Washington from red to rainbow

What ‘Hidden Figures’ can teach the LGBTQ community

Trump’s ‘America first’ rhetoric & cabinet picks threaten our rights

What to expect from the Trump administration on LGBTQ rights

FILE - In this Sunday, April 20, 2008 file photo, Kim Burrell performs prior to a Mass by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium in New York. Ahead of a performance on the talk show "Ellen" in early January 2017, gospel singer Burrell says she make "no excuses or apologies" for a sermon at a Houston church where she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.
‘I’m not gay no more’ Andrew Caldwell says he’s suing gospel singer Kim Burrell

The ex-gay, ex-fan of Kim Burrell says that the gospel singer has been served with papers for a lawsuit.

Trump inauguration protests
Scenes of the Donald Trump inauguration, from supporters to protesters

The inauguration of Donald Trump drew thousands of supporters and protesters and we were on the ground to cover it. Here's what we saw.

Inauguration Protest
Anti-Trump protesters won’t stop even as inauguration moves forward

Queer demonstrators log-jammed security checkpoint entrances to the inauguration ceremony.

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
Trump has been sworn in as America’s 45th President

Trump will take the helm of a deeply divided nation.

kittens
Can’t bear to watch inauguration coverage? Try these kittens instead.

Don't love cats? Live-stream a Broadway event featuring Rosie O'Donnell or be inspired by Sylvia Rivera.

Donald Trump
You’re not alone: Watch the Trump inauguration with us

Let's get through this together.

Flags with the image of President-elect Donald Trump are displayed for sale on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration.
As Trump takes the oath, most voters are still in shock

As Trump prepares to take the oath of office, many Americans still can't quite believe that a presidency that still seems almost bizarrely improbable is becoming a reality.

Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen’s emotional tribute to President Obama: Thanks ‘for changing my life’

Ellen Degeneres thanked President Obama for helping her become a married woman.

Anti-gay evangelical Pastor Robert Jeffries was slated to deliver a sermon at a private inaugural service for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Rabidly anti-gay pastor preaches at Trump’s private Inauguration Day service

The anti-gay pastor, who has frequently called people of other faiths "evil," delivered a sermon called "When God Chooses a Leader."

ILoveMakonnen_2015_(crop)
iLoveMakonnen comes out on Twitter

"As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out."

question_mark-166836001
What to expect from the Trump administration on LGBTQ rights

Republicans now control all of the levers of power, and Trump will govern like a Republican on LGBTQ issues. That doesn't bode well for our community.

Donald Trump LGBT flag
Gay Republicans say they’re talking to Trump’s transition team

Gay conservatives are saying that Republican lawmakers are "excited" to support LGBT rights.

Page12345...