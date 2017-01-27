SNL: Kristen Stewart comes out as ‘so gay,’ Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer Kate McKinnon also make an appearance as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
So you’re going to a Super Bowl party? Bookmark this survival guide!
This is perfect for both football fans and those who only want to see several men jump on top of one another.
Cameron Esposito turns transphobic Huckabee tweet into cash for Trans Lifeline
Esposito's response to Huckabee's tweet has raised $13,000 for Trans Lifeline in memory of Brandon Teena.
Not into sportsball? Check out these alternatives to today’s Big Game
A handy guide for everyone who heard about the Big Game tonight but could not care less, and that's fine, because you're not alone!
Supreme Court will hear Gavin Grimm’s landmark transgender rights case in March
Transgender teen Gavin Grimm is suing his Virginia high school for the right to use the restroom and locker room that corresponds with his gender.
Advertisement
SNL: Kristen Stewart comes out as ‘so gay,’ Melissa McCarthy plays Sean Spicer
Kate McKinnon also make an appearance as Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
10 things you should never say to a black guy on Grindr
If you’re dying to satisfy your curiosity — and if you want to get anywhere, don’t mention your curiosity — there are some things that you simply must not say.
In the Trump age, civil disobedience is cast as ‘terrorism’ to squelch protest
A North Dakota proposal equates nonviolent protests with “terrorist” tactics.
POPULAR ON LGBTQ Nation
- Leaked copy: Trump ‘religious freedom’ executive order is worse than you feared / LGBTQ Nation
- Sources: Trump executive order allowing anti-LGBTQ discrimination is coming soon / LGBTQ Nation
- Leaked copy: Trump ‘religious freedom’ executive order is worse than you feared / Page 2 / LGBTQ Nation
- Trump to White House staff: Women need to ‘dress like women’ / LGBTQ Nation
Transgender model Anjali Lama breaks barriers in India’s fashion world
Anjali Lama has become the first transgender woman to model at one of the top events on India's fashion calendar and one sponsored by a top Indian cosmetics brand.
Gay attorney says Trump’s SCOTUS pick called his marriage ‘a wonderful thing’
The gay former law clerk for Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch said he never got the impression the judge was homophobic.
Watch: LGBTQ Trump supporters complain about being ‘excommunicated’ by peers
“I’ve had more Christian Republicans accept me for being gay than I’ve had left-wing people accept me for being a gay conservative,” 32-year-old Tylor laments in the video.
The irony behind Trump’s travel ban and Holocaust Remembrance Day
Like the many of Jews who perished in the Holocaust because the U.S. government wouldn’t grant them asylum, so will many Muslims
Advertisement
Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban nationwide
"You're here arguing we have to protect from these individuals from these countries," the judge said, "and there's no support for that."
Trump to White House staff: Women need to ‘dress like women’
The president reportedly issued an edict that females must "dress like women…even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly."
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner reportedly worked to stop anti-LGBTQ executive order
There appears to be an ongoing struggle in the administration, with Pence on one side and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on the other.
Trump rallies right wing activists to support SCOTUS pick Neil Gorsuch
Right wing groups have been celebrating the SCOTUS pick, feeling it proves they will get what they want from a Trump administration.
LGBTQ groups and religious leaders call on Marco Rubio to oppose Muslim ban
The groups said they stand "together in solidarity against these un-American and unconstitutional new immigration orders."
San Francisco to name part of Tenderloin as first transgender historic district
It will be designated Compton's TLGB District, referring to a historic local uprising and to highlight the contribution of trans people in that riot.
Indian censors will allow music video with vaguely gay scene to be shown on TV
A ten second scene in which the two men in the video appear on a bed only in shorts - not engaging in sexual activity - was deemed too "intimate."
Bisexual Gov. Kate Brown leads Oregon lawmakers in fight against Trump
Gov. Kate Brown — the first out U.S. governor — is helping build a legal wall to shield Oregon from President Trump's actions on immigration and other civil rights issues.
How once conservative Malta has leaped to the forefront on LGBTQ rights
Until recently, the country had been a last bastion in western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church.
Ellen kicks off Kitten Bowl IV, the big game for the rest of us
Ellen's Twitter followers celebrated furry fun at Georgia Tech, dressed up as cats in hopes of winning tickets to that other game.
Judge orders Alabama to pay out big bucks over same-sex marriage fight
Fighting for the right to discriminate will cost the state $315,000.
Frank Ocean sued for saying father used anti-gay slur
His father wants $14.5 million in damages because his son said he called a waitress "faggot."
Sales of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book soar after violent college protests
Dangerous was the number one best seller on Amazon.com as of Thursday evening.
Virginia House of Delegates passes ‘license to discriminate’ bill
The bill's sponsor said that the governor "crossed a line" when he signed an order prohibiting anti-LGBT discrimination.
Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in his butt sentenced
The sentencing judge's name is Peter Doody.
Bisexual Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui tears apart Trump’s Muslim ban
The singer, who is the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, didn't hold back.
NYPD look for suspect after man beaten at subway station over tight pants
Hate crimes in New York City have been on the rise, with the NYPD reporting in November that they rose 31.5% in 2016 compared to stats from 2015.
Page12345...Continue Reading »