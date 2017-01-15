Streep Trump Meryl Streep gutted Donald Trump at the Golden Globes so he responded on Twitter
The president-elect blasted the acting legend as a "Hillary flunky" for her Golden Globes speech targeting him as a bully.

Viola Davis poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Fences" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The full list of last night’s Golden Globe Award winners

Transgender woman Jamie Wounded Arrow was remembered fondly by friends and community members after being found murdered in her apartment. Two-spirit Sioux Falls woman second reported transgender murder of 2017

bathroom cops
‘Bathroom cops’ may soon become a reality in Alabama

Alabama saw North Carolina's "bathroom bill" and raised it with actual enforcement by guards.

Franklin Graham
Trump’s inauguration will be chock-full of anti-LGBTQ clergy

He may be having a hard time finding musical acts for his big day, but Trump has found no shortage of bigoted religious leaders to join him.

FILE - In a Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, opponents of House Bill 2 hold signs outside the House chambers gallery as the North Carolina General Assembly convenes for a special session at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford says Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, that the conference is likely to move its football championship game out of Charlotte, North Carolina, again if a state law that limits anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people is not repealed or adjusted.
ACC likely to move football championship from NC again if law remains

"If it's repealed I think I know what the answer would be with our presidents," the commissioner said. "If it's an adjustment and a partial repeal... I don't know."

morelli-wiley
OITNB’s Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli reveal how they came out & fell in love

"She was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying. She was hyperventilating. I thought, Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far."

Philip Anschutz
Faking it: Coachella’s owner demonstrates the right wing’s new strategy

He admitted his foundation has given to some of the most extreme anti-LGBT groups out there. But his statement said a lot more than that.

Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton backstage with the cast of The Color Purple
Hillary Clinton cheered at last performance of Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’

The crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.)
Michele Bachmann: Obama forces foreign governments to march in pride parades

Just because she's out of office now doesn't mean she's stopped saying incredibly stupid things.
Michele Bachmann: Obama forces foreign governments to march in pride parades

Man clings to life after being thrown from bridge by rejected suitor

UK study: Bathroom signage should describe what — not who — is inside

Nuns in India have started a school for transgender dropouts

This image released by A24 shows Alex Hibbert, foreground, and Mahershala Ali in a scene from the film, "Moonlight."
Gay-themed ‘Moonlight’ wins Best Drama at Golden Globes

"It was about getting it right... and speaking truth to power."

2498847226_5ee6962d70_b
Transgender man killed by police responding to domestic violence call

The police did not say what role, if any, Hake may have had in the domestic assault that prompted police to show up at his residence.

FILE - In this April 25, 2016 file photo, protesters head to the legislative building in Raleigh, N.C., for a sit-in against House Bill 2, a contentious law that limited protections for LGBT people. After a string of major gains in recent years, LGBT activists are bracing for a different task in 2017 - trying to prevent Republicans in Congress and state legislatures from undermining those gains.
LGBTQ activists prepare for an uphill battle in fight for legal equality

Legislators in several states — including Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin — are advocating for anti-transgender "bathroom bills."

trump-nixon-v-570x318
Will Donald Trump self-destruct like President Richard Nixon did?

“When you teach a man to hate and fear his brother...then you also learn to confront others not as fellow citizens but as enemies, to be met not with cooperation but with conquest.”

Transgender woman Jamie Wounded Arrow was remembered fondly by friends and community members after being found murdered in her apartment.
Two-spirit Sioux Falls woman second reported transgender murder of 2017

"While the investigation is ongoing, we see that gender and race often play a role in the escalation of violence toward transgender people."

FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors in commemoration of the Supreme Court's ruling to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington. It was a new look for the White House: illuminated in rainbow colors to celebrate the Supreme Court decision allowing same-sex marriage nationwide. President Barack Obama, who was inside, felt the glow on that June night in 2015. To see people gathered in the evening outside on a beautiful summer night, and to feel whole and to feel accepted, and to feel that they had a right to love _ that was pretty cool," he said a few days later.
LGBTQ activists reflect on Barack Obama’s legacy of support

Obama's administration has made more than 125 changes to regulations and policies to expand LGBTQ rights.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
In inaugural speech, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll fight discrimination

"When a law attempts to make any North Carolinian less in the eyes of their fellow citizens, I will fight it. I will stand up for you if the Legislature cannot or will not."
Attributed to Franciscus de Neve (II) (1606-1681)
Narcissist-elect Trump is spreading a foul-smelling political fertilizer

Doo doo, metaphoric and otherwise, acts as effective fertilizer that nurtures the growth and flourishing of green leaves of political resistance.

Shiloh Quine
California first in nation to fund inmate’s gender confirmation surgery

Quine's case led the state to become the first to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery.

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, Kim Burrell performs during For the Love of R&B - A Tribute to Whitney Houston at Tru Hollywood, in Los Angeles. The performing rights organization BMI is the latest group to distance itself from gospel singer Burrell after video surfaced of her referring to gays and lesbians as perverted. A statement from BMI released on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, said Burrell will no longer be honored and she was asked not to attend their annual BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music event scheduled for Jan. 14, in Atlanta, Georgia.
BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel event after anti-gay sermon surfaced

The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.

What lies behind the "closet" doors.
This man turned his coming out into a literal Christmas gift to his family

“Christmas is about family. Coming out means sharing a deeply personal secret with the family. Sounds like it has a lot to do with Christmas."

Assemblyman Evan Low
California’s ban on taxpayer funded travel to four states goes into effect

Non-essential travel to Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas has been banned due to their anti-LGBTQ laws.

joth_wilson
Man clings to life after being thrown from bridge by rejected suitor

If he survives, he'll likely never walk again.

highlights
Highlights bows to pressure and finally features same-sex parents for first time

Take that, One Million Moms!

A Uk study found support for gender neutral bathroom signage like those found at Cooper-Union.
UK study: Bathroom signage should describe what — not who — is inside

Participants suggested that bathroom signage indicate what can be found in the bathroom, e.g. toilets with urinals, toilets without urinals, larger toilet with grab bars.

S.E. Hinton
Bestselling author claims she’s being ‘attacked’ on Twitter for being straight

It’s hard being a straight, white, has-been young adult author. Just ask S.E. Hinton.

michellehurn2
Hospital worker quits when boss demands she delete pride flag screensaver

“People might say, ’Oh, it’s just a screen saver, get over it. But it is so much more than that.”

Manny Gutierrez (aka Manny MUA) is Maybelline's first male brand ambassador.
Gay YouTube star Manny MUA becomes Maybelline’s first male model

Maybelline's first male brand ambassador is a gay YouTube celebrity famous for his makeup tutorials.

Deadpool
Ryan Reynolds thinks Deadpool should have a boyfriend in the sequel and we agree

There was a lot of talk about how Deadpool's pansexuality would be shown onscreen ahead of the film's release, but it was - at most - hinted at.

