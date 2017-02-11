Frank_Ocean_Coachella_2012_3 Frank Ocean sued for saying father used anti-gay slur
His father wants $14.5 million in damages because his son said he called a waitress "faggot."

Trump praises ‘religious freedom’ at National Prayer Breakfast speech

Leaked copy: Trump ‘religious freedom’ executive order is worse than you feared

Trump to White House staff: Women need to ‘dress like women’

The president reportedly issued an edict that females must "dress like women…even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly."

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner reportedly worked to stop anti-LGBTQ executive order

There appears to be an ongoing struggle in the administration, with Pence on one side and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on the other.

Trump rallies right wing activists to support SCOTUS pick Neil Gorsuch

Right wing groups have been celebrating the SCOTUS pick, feeling it proves they will get what they want from a Trump administration.

LGBTQ groups and religious leaders call on Marco Rubio to oppose Muslim ban

The groups said they stand "together in solidarity against these un-American and unconstitutional new immigration orders."

Advertisement

San Francisco to name part of Tenderloin as first transgender historic district

It will be designated Compton's TLGB District, referring to a historic local uprising and to highlight the contribution of trans people in that riot.

friends of linger
Indian censors will allow music video with vaguely gay scene to be shown on TV

A ten second scene in which the two men in the video appear on a bed only in shorts - not engaging in sexual activity - was deemed too "intimate."

Bisexual Gov. Kate Brown leads Oregon lawmakers in fight against Trump

Gov. Kate Brown — the first out U.S. governor — is helping build a legal wall to shield Oregon from President Trump's actions on immigration and other civil rights issues.
POPULAR ON LGBTQ Nation

How once conservative Malta has leaped to the forefront on LGBTQ rights

Until recently, the country had been a last bastion in western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church.

Ellen kicks off Kitten Bowl IV, the big game for the rest of us

Ellen's Twitter followers celebrated furry fun at Georgia Tech, dressed up as cats in hopes of winning tickets to that other game.
AROUND THE WORLD

Indian censors will allow music video with vaguely gay scene to be shown on TV

How once conservative Malta has leaped to the forefront on LGBTQ rights

Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in his butt sentenced

Dozens of Australian gay men may have been killed by being thrown off cliffs

Judge orders Alabama to pay out big bucks over same-sex marriage fight

Fighting for the right to discriminate will cost the state $315,000.

Frank_Ocean_Coachella_2012_3
Frank Ocean sued for saying father used anti-gay slur

His father wants $14.5 million in damages because his son said he called a waitress "faggot."

Advertisement

Sales of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book soar after violent college protests

Dangerous was the number one best seller on Amazon.com as of Thursday evening.

Virginia House of Delegates passes ‘license to discriminate’ bill

The bill's sponsor said that the governor "crossed a line" when he signed an order prohibiting anti-LGBT discrimination.

Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in his butt sentenced

The sentencing judge's name is Peter Doody.

Bisexual Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui tears apart Trump’s Muslim ban

The singer, who is the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, didn't hold back.

NYPD look for suspect after man beaten at subway station over tight pants

Hate crimes in New York City have been on the rise, with the NYPD reporting in November that they rose 31.5% in 2016 compared to stats from 2015.
Bilerico Report

American fascism will fail because ‘We the People’ won’t let it win

Trump’s Muslim ban in context: America’s history of racist immigration policies

Where do Trump’s possible Supreme Court picks stand on LGBTQ issues?

Donald Trump’s grim first week was a prelude to a dangerous presidency

Catholic priest tells Trump protesters to kill themselves: #JumpAgainstTrump

Rev. Philip Rizzo defended his post, saying he just thought the “Jump Against Trump’’ meme was “funny.” Church officials and his parishioners didn't find it humorous.

cliffs
Dozens of Australian gay men may have been killed by being thrown off cliffs

Most of the deaths were either left unsolved or declared suicides.

Women would be severely affected by repeal of Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (AP) — From a return to higher premiums for women to gaps in coverage for birth control and breast pumps, the Republican push to repeal the Obama-era health care law already is raising concerns…

hallmark gay couple commercial
Hallmark features real life gay couple in Valentine’s Day commercial

This is the third consecutive year that the company has included a gay couple in their Valentine's Day advertising campaign.

Indiana will fight ruling ordering same-sex parents’ names on birth certificates

Freedom Indiana warns the state is putting "politics ahead of LGBT families, and it further damages the state’s reputation."

School sued for ‘appalling’ treatment of transgender student

The boy's mother says administrators "made my child out to be a freak" and that their behavior was "appalling."

Key legal test approaches for Arkansas LGBT measure

Arkansas is one of three GOP-controlled states that explicitly bans cities and counties from enacting laws that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.

Trump threatens UC Berkeley funding after violent protests shut down Milo speech

Chaos erupted on campus amid peaceful protests against the hate speech-spewing Breitbart editor.

Trump praises ‘religious freedom’ at National Prayer Breakfast speech

Trump also spoke about the Muslim ban, his ongoing feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his plan to allow churches to get deeply involved in politics.

woodys1
11 Philly gay bars ordered to train staff to stop being racist

City investigators found numerous examples of racist policies and behavior by staff including refusing to serve black customers and denying others entry.

Virginia House approves license to discriminate in the name of religion

Legislators gave early approval to a bill that prohibits the state from penalizing any group or person who believes that marriage is only between a man and woman.

North Carolina Senate Democrats file another HB2 repeal bill

A deal between legislative leaders and incoming Gov. Roy Cooper just before Christmas to pass a repeal bill fell apart.

Page12345...