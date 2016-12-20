Vote now: Who should be LGBTQ Nation’s Person of the Year?
You still have time to help pick our Person of the Year. Currently right wingers Milo Yiannopoulos and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are in the lead.

Sara Kelly Keenan is the first person in California, and the second in the nation, to receive a non-binary gender designation. New York City issues first known intersex birth certificate

creative-package-design-lgbt-glico-kirin-4 Japanese snacks features kissing queer couples on their packaging

LGBTQ people and Jews have historically been regarded as wolves in sheep's clothing.
How LGBTQ people and Jews were stereotyped as violent predators

Dominant groups have long accused both Jews and LGBTQ people of acting as dangerous predators concentrated on ensnaring women and children of the dominant group.

In this Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 photo, buttons advertising part of the University of Kansas Libraries' "You Belong Here" campaign are displayed in Lawrence, Kansas. The campaign is aimed at making undergraduates, including those who are transgender, feel welcome. A number of University of Kansas Libraries employees now wear the buttons showing their gender pronouns.
KU libraries’ gender pronoun pins promote inclusion on campus

The buttons are part of the library's "You Belong Here" campaign to ensure that undergraduates feel welcome, including transgender students.

FILE - In this June 13, 2016 file photo, mourners attend a candlelight vigil in front of the Dr. P. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando, Fla., the day after an attack on a gay nightclub left dozens dead. It was the deadliest mass shooting ever in the U.S.
Year’s top news highlights a nation divided by race, class, sexuality

In fights over LGBTQ rights and migration, opposing sides rejected not just compromise but also the politics of trying to forge it.

FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory make remarks concerning House Bill 2 while speaking during a government affairs conference in Raleigh, N.C. McCrory has taken a beating from critics over a law dictating which restrooms transgender people can use, highlighting what they call the economic harm and reputation its causing North Carolina. McCrory is retrying to reshape the narrative heading into a tough re-election campaign by going after the federal government.
Outgoing N.C. Gov. McCrory: Politics prevented ‘bathroom bill’ repeal

The state law also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.

John Conor Kennedy
RFK Jr.’s son busted after brawl with dude-bros, defending his gay friend

“Conor has always reacted against bullying,” said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I’m happy he stood up for his friend.”

Sara Kelly Keenan is the first person in California, and the second in the nation, to receive a non-binary gender designation.
New York City issues first known intersex birth certificate

Next up: The DMV.
FILE - In this March 31, 2016, file photo, gay-rights supporter Mathew "Skippy" Mauldin holds a flag during a gay rights rally outside the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. A Republican Missouri lawmaker says he has a solution to end tense debates over same-sex marriage. Rep. T.J. Berry wants to take government out of marriage and leave it to houses of worship by classifying such legal partnerships as domestic unions.
Missouri lawmaker proposes eliminating gay — and straight — marriage

Other states including Alabama, Indiana and Michigan failed to pass similar bills to limit the government's role in marriage.

Donald Trump LGBT flag
Will President Trump cut aid to international queer and intersex advocates?

“We have to be realistic," said the World Bank’s first LGBT and intersex advisor.
Japanese snacks features kissing queer couples on their packaging

George Michael’s manager didn’t know he was gay at the height of his fame

Elton John to perform at George Michael’s funeral

The top 10 transgender stories of 2016

sara-ramirez
The 10 biggest bisexual stories of 2016

What were your favorite bi+ stories of the year?

Ken Ochoa's female hat
10 ways transgender service members led the fight for equality in 2016

Transgender Americans are two to three times more likely to serve in the military than their fellow cisgender civilians.

William Walters gladiator pride outfit
Man who lost police discrimination case dies by suicide after jury verdict

San Diego police arrested him for "public nudity" during a gay pride festival because he was wearing a gladiator outfit.

HB2billboard-North-Carolina
Historians move conference from North Carolina to Maryland over HB2 law

Business historians are protesting the states's controversial transgender law by moving the Business History Conference to Baltimore.

creative-package-design-lgbt-glico-kirin-4
Japanese snacks features kissing queer couples on their packaging

Two different manufactures have teamed up to create packaging that shows couples kissing when you put their products side by side.

indianauniversity
Indiana University to gay couples: Get married by Jan 1 or lose health benefits

Now that marriage is a possibility for employees, the university says it will stop offering domestic partner benefits on Dec 31.

FILE - In this March 31, 2016, file photo, gay-rights supporter Mathew "Skippy" Mauldin holds a flag during a gay rights rally outside the Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. A Republican Missouri lawmaker says he has a solution to end tense debates over same-sex marriage. Rep. T.J. Berry wants to take government out of marriage and leave it to houses of worship by classifying such legal partnerships as domestic unions.
Missouri lawmaker wants state to get out of the marriage business altogether

"You can stop spending so much emotional energy on the issue, and we can move on to other things," state Rep. T.J. Berry said.
How LGBTQ people and Jews were stereotyped as violent predators

screen-shot-2016-04-15-at-9-23-35-am-670x352
This 1950s book lays out 45 kinds of gays, but it’s not all rainbows

While it has campy moments, it’s not all fun and games in Richard Hauser’s "The Homosexual Society: A new approach to the problem."

Breitbart editor and self-described internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos, in a 2016 "Nightline" interview.
Six months after Twitter ban, Milo Yiannopoulos nets $250k book deal

Despite being criticized as racist, sexist, and transphobic, conservative gay editor Milo Yiannopoulos just landed a major book deal.

img_1832
These daddies dancing with their babies will put a smile on your face

Play that funky music, papa!

George Michael
George Michael’s manager didn’t know he was gay at the height of his fame

When he was finally forced out of the closet in 1998, he made clear that he wanted the world to know that he was in a relationship with a man.

Aric Babbitt (left) and Matthew Deyo
Police: 8 boys accuse Minnesota teacher and his husband of abuse

The couple was found dead Aug. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide shortly after the first teen reported the abuse to police.

Alexandra Billings
Transparent star Alexandra Billings slays this Radiohead/Cabaret mashup

Get ready for goosebumps.

president obama hrc
FACT CHECK: Ex-agent didn’t write book outing Obama as gay and Muslim

Despite widely circulated claims to the contrary, no ex-Secret Service agent published a book outing President Barack Obama as a gay man or Muslim.

Debbie Reynolds,Carrie Fisher
One day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death, actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," said her son, Todd.

George Michael Obit
Elton John to perform at George Michael’s funeral

The pop icon is reported to be planning a new version of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," just as he did for Lady Diana.

top10transflag
The top 10 transgender stories of 2016

2016 was the year that "transgender" crossed from the unique and rare into topical conversations across the country, and around the world.

Печать
5 ways LGBTQ people should get ready for 2017

It’s still hard to believe that Donald Trump won the election. His victory sent a harrowing message to the country, especially to many of us in the LGBTQ community. So far, his cabinet member choices…

