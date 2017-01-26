Kellyanne Conway: Turning away Muslims is “a small price to pay” for safety Conway said that the temporary inconvenience of travelers being detained is nothing compared to children who lost parents in the attacks on 9/11.
Watch: Protestors demonstrate against Trump’s Muslim ban in DC and across nation
Immigration advocates say "this is just the beginning."
March on Washington could reignite the full force of the gay rights movement
The argument that there is more or less nothing to fight for, while always erroneous, is more obviously flawed now than ever.
Art exhibit looks at what it means to be transgender
The exhibit explores what what it feels like to be transgender.
US judge temporarily bars deportations under Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban
The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee…
North Carolina lawmakers won’t publicly commit to ‘bathroom bill’ repeal
Only 12 of 50 state senators and 40 of 118 current House members said they support abolishing the law, nearly all of them Democrats.
Donald Trump’s grim first week was a prelude to a dangerous presidency
Trump’s first week has paved the way for a “governing” style concerned more with bravado and bluster than measured actions emphasizing shared power with potential negotiating partners.
Judge William Norris, who wrote groundbreaking opinion on gay soldiers, dies
Judge Norris wrote an precedent-setting opinion in 1988 calling the U.S. Army's ban on gay soldiers unconstitutional, comparing it to a ban on interracial marriage.
Halleloo! RuPaul comes through with a new album out next week
No word yet on whether the album is being produced by "Drag Race" judge and composer Lucien Piane.
Source: CDC canceled LGBTQ youth summit because Trump won the election
News of the canceled LGBTQ youth summit comes days after reports that a climate change and health conference was also scrapped to avoid a confrontation with the Trump administration.
FACT CHECK: Trump is not trying to ban gay-themed TV shows like ‘Empire’
The Fox network says no one from the administration has sought to interfere with "Empire" or any other of their shows.
California lawmakers introduce bill to create non-binary gender marker
The bill would also streamline the process of changing one's legal gender, removing existing barriers.
After coming out as bisexual, this woman got a heartwarming gift from grandma
Before she knew it, a photo of her grandma holding the rainbow sweater had gone viral.
Arctic Pride event banned due to Russian ‘gay propaganda’ law
Authorities claimed the march would be harmful to children's "health and development."
Russia moves forward with legalizing domestic violence
MOSCOW (AP) — Soon it will no longer be a crime in Russia to beat family members — as long as you don’t cause bodily harm. The lower house of the Russian parliament on Friday…
Gay couple featured in new Kellogg’s Corn Flakes commercial
The spot is part of the #MyPerfectBowl campaign, which is the first time Kellogg's has run a commercial advertisement in five years.
Criminal admits to federal hate crime after kicking a gay man to death
The victim volunteered his ATM number and begged for his life, saying, "Please don't kill me. Take whatever you want."
Elton John signs on for ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Broadway musical
The British pop icon responsible for such huge hits as "The Lion King" and "Aida" will sew-together some new songs for the show.
Christian Dad regrets tweet at ‘Supergirl’ to ‘tone down homosexual messages’
"I was a bit narrow-minded in my choice of words... not understanding my choice of words could be taken as offensive."
Activists target Utah law that forbids teachers from talking about homosexuality
The Utah law include a provision that prohibits instruction on "advocacy of homosexuality," contraceptives and sex outside marriage.
5 things Trump did in his first week to make us fear for LGBT rights
From increasing discrimination to setting back advances for decades, Trump has made it clear that his presidency will be anti-LGBT.
Wyoming legislators withdraw bill allowing anti-LGBTQ discrimination
The bill that would have allowed people to sue their employers if their policies about LGBTQ people conflicted with the employee's religious or moral convictions.
Video of a 2-year-old singing ‘Jolene’ goes viral & reaches Dolly Parton
"Maybe we'll see this little one on the Grand Ole Opry stage someday!" wrote Parton.
Customer writes ‘I don’t tip f*ggots’ on receipt, says gay server needs Jesus
The young customer later claimed the anti-gay slur was just a joke.
Transgender teen responds after being sued by her mom to stop transition
The mother wants to regain parental control over her daughter; the daughter says she sought emancipation because of her parents' unstable homes.
Extortionists are using gay hookup apps to find blackmail victims
Extortionists are threatening to reveal information about gay men using Grindr if they don't pay money.
One Million Moms goes after ‘vile’ & ‘sacrilegious’ TV show ‘Teachers’
"The network is encouraging crude dialogue, offensive gestures at school, teachers being cruel to young children, and questioning authority."
Stamp Oddity: Royal Mail postage pays tribute to David Bowie
One year after his death, the British postal service invites fans of the Thin White Duke to "Let's Stamp."
