Meryl Streep gutted Donald Trump at the Golden Globes so he responded on Twitter The president-elect blasted the acting legend as a "Hillary flunky" for her Golden Globes speech targeting him as a bully.
‘Bathroom cops’ may soon become a reality in Alabama
Alabama saw North Carolina's "bathroom bill" and raised it with actual enforcement by guards.
Trump’s inauguration will be chock-full of anti-LGBTQ clergy
He may be having a hard time finding musical acts for his big day, but Trump has found no shortage of bigoted religious leaders to join him.
ACC likely to move football championship from NC again if law remains
"If it's repealed I think I know what the answer would be with our presidents," the commissioner said. "If it's an adjustment and a partial repeal... I don't know."
OITNB’s Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli reveal how they came out & fell in love
"She was so shocked that I couldn’t get her to stop crying. She was hyperventilating. I thought, Oh, this is not good. This has gone too far."
Faking it: Coachella’s owner demonstrates the right wing’s new strategy
He admitted his foundation has given to some of the most extreme anti-LGBT groups out there. But his statement said a lot more than that.
Hillary Clinton cheered at last performance of Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’
The crowd gave her a standing ovation.
Michele Bachmann: Obama forces foreign governments to march in pride parades
Just because she's out of office now doesn't mean she's stopped saying incredibly stupid things.
The full list of last night’s Golden Globe Award winners
"La La Land" swept the awards.
Gay-themed ‘Moonlight’ wins Best Drama at Golden Globes
"It was about getting it right... and speaking truth to power."
Transgender man killed by police responding to domestic violence call
The police did not say what role, if any, Hake may have had in the domestic assault that prompted police to show up at his residence.
LGBTQ activists prepare for an uphill battle in fight for legal equality
Legislators in several states — including Alabama, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin — are advocating for anti-transgender "bathroom bills."
Will Donald Trump self-destruct like President Richard Nixon did?
“When you teach a man to hate and fear his brother...then you also learn to confront others not as fellow citizens but as enemies, to be met not with cooperation but with conquest.”
Two-spirit Sioux Falls woman second reported transgender murder of 2017
"While the investigation is ongoing, we see that gender and race often play a role in the escalation of violence toward transgender people."
LGBTQ activists reflect on Barack Obama’s legacy of support
Obama's administration has made more than 125 changes to regulations and policies to expand LGBTQ rights.
In inaugural speech, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper says he’ll fight discrimination
"When a law attempts to make any North Carolinian less in the eyes of their fellow citizens, I will fight it. I will stand up for you if the Legislature cannot or will not."
Narcissist-elect Trump is spreading a foul-smelling political fertilizer
Doo doo, metaphoric and otherwise, acts as effective fertilizer that nurtures the growth and flourishing of green leaves of political resistance.
California first in nation to fund inmate’s gender confirmation surgery
Quine's case led the state to become the first to set standards for transgender inmates to apply to receive state-funded sex-reassignment surgery.
BMI removes Kim Burrell from gospel event after anti-gay sermon surfaced
The organization said it wanted the focus to remain on the songwriters and the music.
This man turned his coming out into a literal Christmas gift to his family
“Christmas is about family. Coming out means sharing a deeply personal secret with the family. Sounds like it has a lot to do with Christmas."
California’s ban on taxpayer funded travel to four states goes into effect
Non-essential travel to Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kansas has been banned due to their anti-LGBTQ laws.
Man clings to life after being thrown from bridge by rejected suitor
If he survives, he'll likely never walk again.
Highlights bows to pressure and finally features same-sex parents for first time
Take that, One Million Moms!
UK study: Bathroom signage should describe what — not who — is inside
Participants suggested that bathroom signage indicate what can be found in the bathroom, e.g. toilets with urinals, toilets without urinals, larger toilet with grab bars.
Bestselling author claims she’s being ‘attacked’ on Twitter for being straight
It’s hard being a straight, white, has-been young adult author. Just ask S.E. Hinton.
Hospital worker quits when boss demands she delete pride flag screensaver
“People might say, ’Oh, it’s just a screen saver, get over it. But it is so much more than that.”
Gay YouTube star Manny MUA becomes Maybelline’s first male model
Maybelline's first male brand ambassador is a gay YouTube celebrity famous for his makeup tutorials.
Ryan Reynolds thinks Deadpool should have a boyfriend in the sequel and we agree
There was a lot of talk about how Deadpool's pansexuality would be shown onscreen ahead of the film's release, but it was - at most - hinted at.
