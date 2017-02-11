Frank Ocean sued for saying father used anti-gay slur His father wants $14.5 million in damages because his son said he called a waitress "faggot."
Trump to White House staff: Women need to ‘dress like women’
The president reportedly issued an edict that females must "dress like women…even if you're in jeans, you need to look neat and orderly."
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner reportedly worked to stop anti-LGBTQ executive order
There appears to be an ongoing struggle in the administration, with Pence on one side and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on the other.
Trump rallies right wing activists to support SCOTUS pick Neil Gorsuch
Right wing groups have been celebrating the SCOTUS pick, feeling it proves they will get what they want from a Trump administration.
LGBTQ groups and religious leaders call on Marco Rubio to oppose Muslim ban
The groups said they stand "together in solidarity against these un-American and unconstitutional new immigration orders."
San Francisco to name part of Tenderloin as first transgender historic district
It will be designated Compton's TLGB District, referring to a historic local uprising and to highlight the contribution of trans people in that riot.
Indian censors will allow music video with vaguely gay scene to be shown on TV
A ten second scene in which the two men in the video appear on a bed only in shorts - not engaging in sexual activity - was deemed too "intimate."
Bisexual Gov. Kate Brown leads Oregon lawmakers in fight against Trump
Gov. Kate Brown — the first out U.S. governor — is helping build a legal wall to shield Oregon from President Trump's actions on immigration and other civil rights issues.
How once conservative Malta has leaped to the forefront on LGBTQ rights
Until recently, the country had been a last bastion in western Europe of social norms largely dictated by the Catholic church.
Ellen kicks off Kitten Bowl IV, the big game for the rest of us
Ellen's Twitter followers celebrated furry fun at Georgia Tech, dressed up as cats in hopes of winning tickets to that other game.
Judge orders Alabama to pay out big bucks over same-sex marriage fight
Fighting for the right to discriminate will cost the state $315,000.
Sales of Milo Yiannopoulos’ book soar after violent college protests
Dangerous was the number one best seller on Amazon.com as of Thursday evening.
Virginia House of Delegates passes ‘license to discriminate’ bill
The bill's sponsor said that the governor "crossed a line" when he signed an order prohibiting anti-LGBT discrimination.
Former mint worker who hid stolen gold in his butt sentenced
The sentencing judge's name is Peter Doody.
Bisexual Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui tears apart Trump’s Muslim ban
The singer, who is the daughter of a Cuban immigrant, didn't hold back.
NYPD look for suspect after man beaten at subway station over tight pants
Hate crimes in New York City have been on the rise, with the NYPD reporting in November that they rose 31.5% in 2016 compared to stats from 2015.
Catholic priest tells Trump protesters to kill themselves: #JumpAgainstTrump
Rev. Philip Rizzo defended his post, saying he just thought the “Jump Against Trump’’ meme was “funny.” Church officials and his parishioners didn't find it humorous.
Dozens of Australian gay men may have been killed by being thrown off cliffs
Most of the deaths were either left unsolved or declared suicides.
Women would be severely affected by repeal of Affordable Care Act
WASHINGTON (AP) — From a return to higher premiums for women to gaps in coverage for birth control and breast pumps, the Republican push to repeal the Obama-era health care law already is raising concerns…
Hallmark features real life gay couple in Valentine’s Day commercial
This is the third consecutive year that the company has included a gay couple in their Valentine's Day advertising campaign.
Indiana will fight ruling ordering same-sex parents’ names on birth certificates
Freedom Indiana warns the state is putting "politics ahead of LGBT families, and it further damages the state’s reputation."
School sued for ‘appalling’ treatment of transgender student
The boy's mother says administrators "made my child out to be a freak" and that their behavior was "appalling."
Key legal test approaches for Arkansas LGBT measure
Arkansas is one of three GOP-controlled states that explicitly bans cities and counties from enacting laws that protect LGBTQ people from discrimination.
Trump threatens UC Berkeley funding after violent protests shut down Milo speech
Chaos erupted on campus amid peaceful protests against the hate speech-spewing Breitbart editor.
Trump praises ‘religious freedom’ at National Prayer Breakfast speech
Trump also spoke about the Muslim ban, his ongoing feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his plan to allow churches to get deeply involved in politics.
11 Philly gay bars ordered to train staff to stop being racist
City investigators found numerous examples of racist policies and behavior by staff including refusing to serve black customers and denying others entry.
Virginia House approves license to discriminate in the name of religion
Legislators gave early approval to a bill that prohibits the state from penalizing any group or person who believes that marriage is only between a man and woman.
North Carolina Senate Democrats file another HB2 repeal bill
A deal between legislative leaders and incoming Gov. Roy Cooper just before Christmas to pass a repeal bill fell apart.
