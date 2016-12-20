Last day to vote: Who should be the LGBTQ Nation Person of the Year? You still have time to help pick our Person of the Year. Currently right wingers Milo Yiannopoulos and Vice President-elect Mike Pence are in the lead.
How LGBTQ people and Jews were stereotyped as violent predators
Dominant groups have long accused both Jews and LGBTQ people of acting as dangerous predators concentrated on ensnaring women and children of the dominant group.
KU libraries’ gender pronoun pins promote inclusion on campus
The buttons are part of the library's "You Belong Here" campaign to ensure that undergraduates feel welcome, including transgender students.
Year’s top news highlights a nation divided by race, class, sexuality
In fights over LGBTQ rights and migration, opposing sides rejected not just compromise but also the politics of trying to forge it.
Outgoing N.C. Gov. McCrory: Politics prevented ‘bathroom bill’ repeal
The state law also excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide antidiscrimination protections.
RFK Jr.’s son busted after brawl with dude-bros, defending his gay friend
“Conor has always reacted against bullying,” said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “I’m happy he stood up for his friend.”
New York City issues first known intersex birth certificate
Next up: The DMV.
Missouri lawmaker proposes eliminating gay — and straight — marriage
Other states including Alabama, Indiana and Michigan failed to pass similar bills to limit the government's role in marriage.
Will President Trump cut aid to international queer and intersex advocates?
“We have to be realistic," said the World Bank’s first LGBT and intersex advisor.
Japanese snacks features kissing queer couples on their packaging
The 10 biggest bisexual stories of 2016
What were your favorite bi+ stories of the year?
10 ways transgender service members led the fight for equality in 2016
Transgender Americans are two to three times more likely to serve in the military than their fellow cisgender civilians.
Man who lost police discrimination case dies by suicide after jury verdict
San Diego police arrested him for "public nudity" during a gay pride festival because he was wearing a gladiator outfit.
Historians move conference from North Carolina to Maryland over HB2 law
Business historians are protesting the states's controversial transgender law by moving the Business History Conference to Baltimore.
Japanese snacks features kissing queer couples on their packaging
Two different manufactures have teamed up to create packaging that shows couples kissing when you put their products side by side.
Indiana University to gay couples: Get married by Jan 1 or lose health benefits
Now that marriage is a possibility for employees, the university says it will stop offering domestic partner benefits on Dec 31.
Missouri lawmaker wants state to get out of the marriage business altogether
"You can stop spending so much emotional energy on the issue, and we can move on to other things," state Rep. T.J. Berry said.
This 1950s book lays out 45 kinds of gays, but it’s not all rainbows
While it has campy moments, it’s not all fun and games in Richard Hauser’s "The Homosexual Society: A new approach to the problem."
Six months after Twitter ban, Milo Yiannopoulos nets $250k book deal
Despite being criticized as racist, sexist, and transphobic, conservative gay editor Milo Yiannopoulos just landed a major book deal.
These daddies dancing with their babies will put a smile on your face
Play that funky music, papa!
George Michael’s manager didn’t know he was gay at the height of his fame
When he was finally forced out of the closet in 1998, he made clear that he wanted the world to know that he was in a relationship with a man.
Police: 8 boys accuse Minnesota teacher and his husband of abuse
The couple was found dead Aug. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide shortly after the first teen reported the abuse to police.
Transparent star Alexandra Billings slays this Radiohead/Cabaret mashup
Get ready for goosebumps.
FACT CHECK: Ex-agent didn’t write book outing Obama as gay and Muslim
Despite widely circulated claims to the contrary, no ex-Secret Service agent published a book outing President Barack Obama as a gay man or Muslim.
One day after daughter Carrie Fisher’s death, actress Debbie Reynolds dies at 84
"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," said her son, Todd.
Elton John to perform at George Michael’s funeral
The pop icon is reported to be planning a new version of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me," just as he did for Lady Diana.
The top 10 transgender stories of 2016
2016 was the year that "transgender" crossed from the unique and rare into topical conversations across the country, and around the world.
5 ways LGBTQ people should get ready for 2017
It’s still hard to believe that Donald Trump won the election. His victory sent a harrowing message to the country, especially to many of us in the LGBTQ community. So far, his cabinet member choices…
