Mary Tyler Moore, TV icon, dead at age 80 She turned the world on with her smile, and rightfully earned the title of America's sweetheart.
Factchecker says groups funded by Betsy DeVos do not promote ‘ex-gay’ therapy
Politifact rules a claim by LGBTQ members of congress that DeVos funded ex-gay therapy groups as "mostly false."
Tim Kaine married a lesbian couple the night of Donald Trump’s inauguration
The couple, Dea Jones and Sharon McLeod, said they weren't in a rush to "make it legal" until Donald Trump became president.
The Women’s March on Washington highlighted old and new racial tensions
The march was intentional in bringing various women and their voices and concerns to the organizing table, but were they successful?
Idaho man pleads not guilty to hate crime in shocking murder of gay man
Prosecutors say he used an online personals ad to lure a 49-year-old man to a remote recreation area where he was robbed, stripped, beaten and left.
Trump White House starts scrubbing LGBTQ pages from State Department website
"The Trump administration appears to be systematically scrubbing the progress made for LGBTQ people from official websites."
Christian protesters burst into pro-LGBT church to condemn ‘Satanic’ ministers
Associate pastor Elijah Zehyoue said the incident was "disturbing and unnerving," as demonstrators took over the pulpit and refused to leave until police were called.
Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage objections by Republicans
The lawmakers said Idaho should not conform with the Internal Revenue Service because the state's constitution still includes language banning same-sex marriage.
Attorney General nominee defends anti-LGBTQ ‘First Amendment Defense Act’
Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions was asked about FADA by Senator Al Franken, who also asked the nominee to defend his opposition to hate crime legislation.
Trial starts for Dutchman accused of cyberbullying girls & gay men
EEOC sues Arizona restaurant for creating an anti-gay hostile workplace
The employees were allegedly called "faggot," received lewd comments in front of coworkers, and were physically assaulted by coworkers at the 5th & Wine Cafe.
Deranged Facebook posts from man who stabbed gay brother and killed 5 others
A male acquaintance says Gargasoulas hit on him in a club, and the killer wrote, "it is stated in my 10 commandments no homosexual shall rule the earth."
Students say their high school play was shut down because of a lesbian character
An administrator said, "If a parent takes their child to see the show, and the child's like 'Is that woman trying to kiss that woman?' what is the parent going to say?"
Half of all American men are infected with the HPV virus
1 in 4 has a strain linked with several cancers.
Trump appoints lawyer who defended discriminatory HB2 law to civil rights job
Gore will now be in charge of defending the very civil, voting, and non-discrimination acts and rights he appears not to believe in.
African nation accidently uses trans woman’s image for Marilyn Monroe stamp
Jimmy James is threatening to sue the Central African Republic if she is not compensated.
Sherry Vine parodies ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ in new video on LGBTQ rights
Drag queen Sherry Vine's new music video shows us what we've overcome and reminds us how much we have left to accomplish.
Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating of gay man
Prosecutors say he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death.
Won’t someone please adopt Jodie, the intersex dog?
The shelter can't find anyone willing to adopt the dog, not just because of her age but because she's both male and female.
Kim Davis’ lawyer: Police traumatized by walking in blood from gay Pulse victims
Police, he said, were victims, too, because they had to “get tested for AIDS-related conditions" due to all the blood from gay victims.
Report says racism, sexism, anti-trans attitudes abound in Philly’s gayborhood
Mayor Jim Kenney has vowed not to patronize the Gayborhood until changes are made.
Kellyanne Conway punched a man in the face at Trump’s inaugural ball
"Now I know why Trump hired her," said senior correspondent at Fox News, Charles Gasparino, who witnessed the event.
This candid nine second video will make your heart break for Melania Trump
Perhaps the only person who looked more miserable at last week’s poorly-attended inaugural festivities (other than Donald Trump himself) was his wife.
Ex-marine brutally attacks friend who dared suggest he might be gay
"I remember hitting the side and laying in that puddle [of blood]... and just knowing that I wasn't going to get out of there if I didn't get up and I didn't run."
Trump spokesperson: ‘I don’t know’ if LGBT executive order will stay
Donald Trump promised to overturn Barack Obama's executive orders, but the White House doesn't know if that includes anti-discrimination protections.
NC Republican wants to make it a crime to call the former governor a ‘bigot’
The lawmaker is outraged by a video showing the notoriously anti-LGBT former governor being chased down an alley by protesters shouting "Shame!" and "Bigot!"
Will the Fab Five Return? Carson Kressley says ‘yes’ to Queer Eye 2017
Carson Kressley spilled the beans on Andy Cohen's Bravo show.
This is not your mother’s Valentine’s Day cosmetics advertising campaign
One fan tweeted to Lush, "love that you use a nonheteronormative couple here. Take my money forever."
