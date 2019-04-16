Pete Buttigieg & his husband are planning to have a baby soon

Out presidential wannabe Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are planning to start a family soon, the candidate says.

Answering questions about paid family leave during a rally in Brooklyn, Buttigieg said it’s a topic he has “a personal stake in.”

“We’re hoping to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too,” Buttigieg said. “We should have paid parental leave and find a way to have paid leave for anyone who needs caring.”

Buttigieg followed up on the topic during an MSNBC interview, admitting the surprise success of his presidential campaign has delayed the process.

“This running for president has slowed down the path,” he told MSNBC.

“My husband, he is made for a lot of things. He is a great educator. He has become a great public figure, coming out of the gate,” Buttigieg added. “He is going to be an amazing father. I can’t wait to see — I hope I will be good at it, too. I can’t wait to see him have that chance.”

While the candidate has rocketed to the top tier of candidates, his husband, Chasten, is almost as popular – if not more so – with a popular Twitter presence that is both modern and refreshing after President Trump’s nonstop social media vitriol.