This incredible Burger King hidden camera video of customers will move you to tears

Hang on to your Kleenex. You’re gonna need them.

Burger King just released a short anti-bullying video as celebrities and corporations nationwide recognize Spirit Day. The day was started by the LGBT entertainment and media watchdog, GLAAD.

Spirit Day is a means of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth, who disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. Participants wear purple clothing on the day to show support for LGBTQ kids.

Interestingly enough, while the spot piggybacks off of the popular day of recognition, it doesn’t mention Spirit Day or link to the website. Instead, the video highlights No Bully, a different anti-bullying organization.

While the video starts with a young man saying “queer” as one of the slurs being used to bully him, the description in the video on YouTube changes the string of insults to “Scrawny. Short. Ugly. Fat. Weird.”, substituting “weird” for “queer.” This could be done to avoid having the video flagged on YouTube.

This isn’t the first time the chain has stood up for LGBTQ rights in subtle ways. In June of 2014, for example, it made national news for briefly selling a “Pride Whopper” in select locations.





