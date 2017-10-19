Kellogg’s anti-bullying Spirit Day video is going to break the web today

Cereal giant Kellogg’s has teamed up with GLAAD for Spirit Day with an amazingly cute and touching short video featuring all your favorite childhood mascots.
Spirit Day is a means of speaking out against LGBTQ bullying and standing with LGBTQ youth, who disproportionately face bullying and harassment because of their identities. Participants wear purple clothing on the day to show support for LGBTQ kids.
Tony the Tiger, Julius Pringles (“Mr. P”), Ernie Keebler, Toucan Sam, Snap, Crackle & Pop, and Cornelius (“Corny”) the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes mascot all make an appearance.
The characters make their powerful point with gentle humor, grace, and a heartwarming message that will resonate with adults as well as kids.
Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts on it.
