JK Rowling says she’s too rich to care about hurting transgender people

"This is like the most classic rich villain thing you could say."
JK Rowling in 2011Photo: Shutterstock

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is getting criticized on social media for saying that her massive wealth is enough to keep her happy as she devotes her life to opposing equal rights for transgender people.

She shared a screenshot of a tweet from an unknown person that read: “How do you sleep at night knowing you’ve lost a whole audience from buying your books?”

“I read my most recent royalty cheques and find the pain goes away pretty quickly,” she responded.

The person who wrote her was likely referring to her years of transphobic statements that have alienated many of her fans, including Chaz Bono and several actors who work on the Harry Potter movies.

“For me personally, it’s been really difficult, because I happen to be a Harry Potter fanatic,” Bono said in 2020 about hearing that Rowling opposes transgender rights. “When the person who writes your favorite series of books about oppressed people decides to start oppressing you, it’s very strange it doesn’t make any sense. It’s hard to wrap your head around.”

Others on Twitter pointed out that Rowling saying she’s too wealthy to care about hurting people is perhaps not the response she thinks it is.

Daniel Radcliffe (the actor who played Harry Potter in the film adaptations) and other actors from the film series publicly denounced her views, fan sites have begun cutting ties to her, authors have begun fleeing her literary agent, the staff at her publisher refused to work on her new book, and her sales have slowed down as news of her transphobia spreads. Even an organization that gave her a humanitarian award called her views “deeply troubling.”

Rowling tried defending her transphobia in a 3,700-word rambling essay. Her words have since been used to kill pro-transgender legislation in the United States.

