Why aren’t bisexuals more welcomed at Pride?

How inclusive do you think Pride is of bisexual people? We asked LGBTQ Nation readers and the overall consensus was that Pride celebrations, like the LGBTQ community generally, have some work to do with regard to bisexual inclusion.

Even though bisexual is the B in LGBTQ, some say they rarely see bisexual folks getting positive shout outs at Pride.

And while the celebrations themselves may be relatively harmless, the people they attract often pack their biphobia alongside their rainbow swag. Multiple readers shared stories of being actively mistreated by gay and lesbian revelers.

They described feeling invisible, no matter who they were dating. But if they are in a “straight” relationship, bisexual folk are often both unseen and harshly judged.

Because of that invisibility, bisexual people sometimes hear biphobic comments from people who don’t realize they are bi.

Some said they respond to the ignorance by refusing to care.

But others have had positive experiences at Pride, even if it was just because they met more bi+ people.

And some cities seem to be making efforts to be more inclusive.

And even individuals say they are learning and growing to be more inclusive of the bi folks in their lives.





This Story Filed Under