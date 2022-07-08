Internet mocks failed Trump lawyer who called Simone Biles & Megan Rapinoe “losers”

President Donald Trump's new campaign legal adviser is an anti-LGBTQ extremist Photo: Screenshot

President Donald Trump's new campaign legal adviser is an anti-LGBTQ extremist Photo: Screenshot

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who worked to overturn the 2020 election in favor of former U.S. President Donald Trump, recently referred to lesbian soccer champion Megan Rapinoe and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as “losers” after current President Joe Biden awarded them the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In response, numerous Twitter commenters reminded Ellis that she represents a twice-impeached president who lost the popular vote twice, that she herself was fired from a Colorado district attorney’s office for incompetence, and that fellow Trump lawyer and failed presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani once farted on her.

Related: Johnny Weir responds with class when former Trump lawyer whines he needs “Biblical masculinity”

In a July 7 tweet, Ellis wrote, “Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.”

Numerous Twitter users noted that Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion and Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time with 32 Olympic and World Championship medals.

Biles – 19 World Championship Gold Medals, 4 Olympic Gold Medals. Most decorated US gymnast in history. Rapinoe – 2 World Cup Gold Medals, 1 Olympic Gold, Named Best Player in the World in 2019. Ellis – part of legal team that lost 63 election lawsuits. pic.twitter.com/5sF9IX2NHr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 8, 2022

Simone Biles won 19 World Championship Golds, 4 Olympic Golds and is the most decorated gymnast in US history. Megan Rapinoe won 2 World Cups, an Olympic Gold and was named Best Player in the World in 2019. You lost 63 lawsuits and got farted on by Rudy Giuliani. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 8, 2022

Says the lady who represented an actual LOSER. https://t.co/Q3KXduZWvU — Bryan DeGruy (@BryanD851) July 8, 2022

I know @JennaEllisEsq is not very clever but that is Megan Rapinoe holding a the World Cup trophy.

Also Biden beat your guy. https://t.co/JJxYHxZ2D0 pic.twitter.com/WeWPNpMsdc — Doña Ximena RN, powered by RedBull 🩺🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@Dona_Ximena) July 8, 2022

Jenna Ellis does have one distinction, the sole reported case of contracting COVID-19 by fart, when the virus was enshrouded in a gaseous plume from Rudy Giuliani. pic.twitter.com/xmy2XaOAPs — The it of That (Satire) (@TheitofThat1) July 8, 2022

Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe are top-tier athletes. Jenna Ellis is a criminal who is about to be disbarred and sent to prison. — lolita shatter (@shatterlo) July 8, 2022

Loser, Jenna Ellis? As in being the LOSER of your job at traffic court for incompetence? As in working for the LOSER of the election, Trump? As in being the LOSER of 30+ of your election cases? As in joining a "think tank" with Christian swinger LOSER Jerry Falwell, Jr? pic.twitter.com/t5aOIwHfqn — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 8, 2022

During the presidential medal ceremony, Rapinoe wore a suit bearing the initials of Brittney Griner, the lesbian pro-basketball player currently imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Griner’s supporters are urging Biden to help secure her release.

Meanwhile, Ellis has a track record of attacking LGBTQ people. She has referred to LGBTQ people as “sinners” whose “conduct is vile and abominable.” After the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people at a gay bar, she condemned LGBTQ civil rights.

She has also said that HIV among gay and bi men is “God’s moral law and His supremacy,” that “transgender women are still men,” and she also supports conversion therapy, the pseudoscientific form of mental torture that purports to turn LGBTQ people into heterosexual and cisgender individuals.

She is now working for the election campaign of Pennsylvania senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, an anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist.