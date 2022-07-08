News

Internet mocks failed Trump lawyer who called Simone Biles & Megan Rapinoe “losers”

Jenna Ellis referred to the Olympic gold medalists as "losers." Twitter reminded Ellis that Rudy Giuliani once farted on her in public.
By    
President Donald Trump's new campaign legal adviser is an anti-LGBTQ extremist
President Donald Trump's new campaign legal adviser is an anti-LGBTQ extremistPhoto: Screenshot

Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who worked to overturn the 2020 election in favor of former U.S. President Donald Trump, recently referred to lesbian soccer champion Megan Rapinoe and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as “losers” after current President Joe Biden awarded them the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In response, numerous Twitter commenters reminded Ellis that she represents a twice-impeached president who lost the popular vote twice, that she herself was fired from a Colorado district attorney’s office for incompetence, and that fellow Trump lawyer and failed presidential candidate Rudy Giuliani once farted on her.

Related: Johnny Weir responds with class when former Trump lawyer whines he needs “Biblical masculinity”

In a July 7 tweet, Ellis wrote, “Fittingly, Biden awarded his presidential medals to fellow losers, Biles and Rapinoe.”

Numerous Twitter users noted that Rapinoe is an Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion and Biles is the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time with 32 Olympic and World Championship medals.

During the presidential medal ceremony, Rapinoe wore a suit bearing the initials of Brittney Griner, the lesbian pro-basketball player currently imprisoned in Russia on drug charges. Griner’s supporters are urging Biden to help secure her release.

Meanwhile, Ellis has a track record of attacking LGBTQ people. She has referred to LGBTQ people as “sinners” whose “conduct is vile and abominable.” After the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people at a gay bar, she condemned LGBTQ civil rights.

She has also said that HIV among gay and bi men is “God’s moral law and His supremacy,” that “transgender women are still men,” and she also supports conversion therapy, the pseudoscientific form of mental torture that purports to turn LGBTQ people into heterosexual and cisgender individuals.

She is now working for the election campaign of Pennsylvania senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, an anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist.

News
, , , ,

School official denounced Matthew Shepard play for making Christians look bad. Now he’s suing.

Previous article

Jordan Peterson’s epic whining after suspension for deadnaming Elliot Page sparks internet mockery

Next article

More in News