Out WNBA player Brittney Griner pleads guilty in Russian drug trial but denies intent

Out WNBA player Brittney Griner pled guilty to a drugs charge earlier today in a court in Russia but stressed to the court that she didn’t intend to break the law.

Russian state news reports that Griner’s translator told the judge that she admitted to having cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage when she was stopped at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport this past February. Cannabis is illegal in Russia.

“I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag,” she said in the court in Khimki as her trial began.