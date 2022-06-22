Marjorie Taylor Greene rails that DOJ won’t prosecute people who put stickers on her anti-trans sign

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that her anti-trans sign isn't respected on the floor of the House Photo: Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) took to the house floor on Tuesday to rail against the “mistreatment” she claims she has received as a freshman member of Congress and the “crimes” she says have been committed against her. Specifically, she says the Department of Justice has refused to prosecute the staffer who has repeatedly vandalized a transphobic sign posted outside her office.

Greene, who vehemently opposes LGBTQ rights, posted the sign outside her office on a wall facing the office of Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL). Newman, a sponsor of the Equality Act whose daughter is transgender, posted a trans pride flag outside her own office in February of 2021. Shortly after that, Greene posted her sign, which read: “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust The Science!’”

Greene claims the sign was “attacked” 11 times. After demanding that surveillance cameras be installed to monitor it, she now says that Capitol Police have identified Rep. Jake Auchincloss’ (D-MA) chief of staff Tim Hysom as the vandal and referred him for criminal charges. So, far, according to Greene, the DOJ has declined to press charges against Hysom.

Greene says she demanded surveillance cameras be installed to monitor her sign because someone stuck a sticker of Jesus on it saying “I never knew you MTG” pic.twitter.com/Vzo5GkENhQ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2022

Greene played the victim, claiming that she interpreted Newman’s flag as a targeted attack on her Christian beliefs.

“The mainstream media launched a vicious campaign against me claiming I attacked her, but the truth was she attacked me and I just stood my ground defending the truth,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “My sign been [sic] attacked 11 times total, but her flag 0.”

“I felt very unsafe,” Greene said on the floor Tuesday. “I felt my life was in danger.”

Greene’s distasteful sign has drawn condemnation from other members of Congress, staffers, and visitors to the Capitol. It has been defaced with stickers that say things like “I never knew you MTG” with a picture of Jesus. Hysom allegedly left a sticker that said “Pharisee is as Pharisee knows.” A Pharisee is a Biblical reference to Jewish officials that placed a higher value on religious rules created by man than the souls of believers.

She went on to attempt to draw a connection between her perceived mistreatment by her congressional colleagues and the way “conservatives, Republican voters, and many Americans feel treated.”

“They feel mistreated because this place only cares about itself,” she continued in a wide-ranging rant that referenced everything from the baby formula shortage to the war in Ukraine.

We’re going to hit a point one day where the American people don’t trust Congress anymore, and with the way things are going, I don’t blame them one single bit. pic.twitter.com/CTnupxpsnA — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2022

She also expressed outrage on Twitter that Attorney General Merrick Garland traveled to Ukraine to discuss Russian war crimes instead of focusing on prosecuting Hysom for vandalizing her sign.

As CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski reminds us, Greene herself found creative and threatening ways to express her views to members of Congress before she was elected. In 2019, she visited the office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, taunting the New York Democrat through the mail slot in her door and scrawling provocative messages in the Congresswoman’s message book.