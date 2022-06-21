Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband quietly invested $295k into pro-LGBTQ and pro-BLM companies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has called Black Lives Matter (BLM) racial justice movement a bunch of “terrorists” and has said that LGBTQ people are “child sexual predators.” But her husband seems quite happy to invest in companies that support BLM and LGBTQ causes.

Despite the congresswoman’s bigoted claims, her husband Perry Greene recently purchased $295,000 worth of stock in pro-LGBTQ and pro-racial justice companies, according to a personal financial disclosure that Greene filed on June 20 to the U.S. House of Representatives. These companies include Costco, Goldman Sachs, Home Depot, Intel, Nestlé, Proctor & Gamble, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Visa, Insider reported.

UPS has spent millions financing racial justice initiatives. In 2020, Intel’s then-CEO Bob Swan pledged $1 million towards racial justice efforts and encouraged other employees to give to BLM and other racial justice groups as well. Home Depot has pushed for passage of the LGBTQ civil rights bill, the Equality Act.

Greene and her husband have also previously invested in Disney and Walmart, two companies whose LGBTQ-inclusive business practices and marketing oppose her bigoted views. Walmart has touted its presence in local Pride parades and Disney has slowly increased its positive representations of queer people in its films and TV shows.

“The Democrats are the party of pedophiles,” Greene stated in an April interview. “The Democrats are the party of Princess predators from Disney. The Democrats are the party of, of teachers, elementary school teachers trying to transition their elementary school-age children and convince them they’re a different gender.”

“This is the party of their identity, and their identity is the most disgusting, evil, horrible things happening in our country,” she continued.

It’s unclear whether Greene’s husband opposes her twisted views on LGBTQ people and racial justice. But he’s certainly willing to profit off of companies that do.