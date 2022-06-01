Democrats celebrate beginning of Pride month. Republicans? Not so much

Democrats are joining President Joe Biden to celebrate the start of LGBTQ Pride Month.

Republicans, on the other hand, are using their social media to attack Biden and celebrate Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Heritage Month; AAPI month was last month.

Democrats honored the month-long celebration of “love, self-expression, and the freedom to be one’s authentic self.” Republicans complained about the price of gas and hamburger.

Democrats complimented the queer community as “full of remarkable, everyday people who had the courage to assert their freedom.” Republicans accused immigrants of being “criminals” and drug smugglers.

“Democrats across the country have and will continue to push back against the onslaught of homophobic and transphobic attacks we’ve seen in state legislatures,” the party said in their statement.

The GOP has pushed approximately 250 anti-LGBTQ bills around the country over the past year, mostly targeting children and transgender people.

Echoing Biden’s call to pass the Equality Act, landmark civil rights legislation for LGBTQ people, the party asserted that “we firmly support the Equality Act.” The party left out that it controls both houses of Congress and the presidency. The legislation hasn’t passed because Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) refuse to break a deadlock in the Senate.

Sinema is out as bisexual. Both have been widely castigated by Democrats nationwide for strangling progressive priorities in favor of imaginary bipartisanship.

Former President Donald Trump refused to issue a proclamation. Every one of his proclamations for World AIDS Day deliberately omitted any mention of LGBTQ people.

Full statement below:

Today marks the start of Pride month. This month, we celebrate love, self-expression, and the freedom to be one’s authentic self. The LGBTQ+ movement is full of remarkable, everyday people who had the courage to assert their freedom. From the first brick at Stonewall to marriage equality, the DNC honors the tremendous progress made to expand LGBTQ+ rights and joins in solidarity as we continue to fight for complete equality. This month, we also reaffirm the work ahead. We cannot allow this hard-won progress for the LGBTQ+ community to be undone. Republican attacks on LGBTQ+ people — especially on queer and transgender children — are unacceptable. Democrats across the country have and will continue to push back against the onslaught of homophobic and transphobic attacks we’ve seen in state legislatures. We are proud of the work the Biden-Harris administration has done thus far: from issuing one of the most comprehensive executive orders in the history of LGBTQ+ rights, to providing Americans with a gender neutral passport marker, to prioritizing the needs of queer and trans foster kids, and fighting for safety and justice for missing and murdered trans BIPOC people. Inclusion can and must be the law of the land. That’s why, as Democrats, we firmly support the Equality Act. It is long past time to codify equal protection on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation into law. This Pride month, we recommit to building a country where all Americans can be their true selves — no matter who they love or how they identify.

Pride Month is about celebrating the right of every American to be proud, love openly, and live authentically. Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/pMzPJLLdNf — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 1, 2022