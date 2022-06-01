President Joe Biden issues Pride Month proclamation

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation honoring LGBTQ Pride Month that reflects his administration’s commitment to the queer community. Biden’s administration has been the most LGBTQ-friendly in history.

Biden noted that the community has been under “relentless attack” by Republican politicians and far-right extremists, noting that the onslaught of anti-LGBTQ legislation that has targeted children “has been especially difficult on LGBTQI+ youth, 45 percent of whom seriously considered attempting suicide in the last year.”

“This month, we remind the LGBTQI+ community that they are loved and cherished. My Administration sees you for who you are — deserving of dignity, respect, and support,” Biden says in the proclamation.

“As I said in my State of the Union Address — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your President so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential. Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice. We condemn the dangerous State laws and bills that target LGBTQI+ youth. And we remain steadfast in our commitment to helping LGBTQI+ people in America and around the world live free from violence.”

Earlier this year, Biden issued a proclamation to honor the Transgender Day of Visibility. He was the first president to honor the annual event.

While Biden continues to call on the Senate to pass the Equality Act, landmark civil rights legislation that would include housing, employment, public accommodation, health, and credit protections for the LGBTQ community, the bill appears to be stalled.

With the chamber tied 50-50 between both parties, the Senate would need to kill a parliamentary procedure being used by Republicans to effectively kill the legislation. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) both refuse to do it and have put the brakes on Biden’s initiatives to fulfill campaign promises to progressives and minority communities.

Sinema is one of only two out senators. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) supports ending the filibuster as a way to advance LGBTQ civil rights among other initiatives.

The full proclamation is below.