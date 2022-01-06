It’s been one year since the Capitol Insurrection. Here are 5 anti-LGBTQ people who’ve been charged.

Today marks one year since the Capitol Insurrection – the day Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in attempt to overthrow the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

On January 6, 2021, Trump supporters who believed that President Joe Biden had secretly and successfully stolen millions of ballots across multiple states to usurp the presidency stormed the Capitol with the intent of stopping Congress from accepting the states’ election results.

The crowd chanted for the death of Mike Pence – who was presiding over the Senate that day – and fashioned a makeshift noose as elected officials were swept to safety by the Secret Service and Capitol Police.

Five people died as a result of the day’s events.

Since then, over 700 people have been arrested for their role in the riots, according to NPR. About 165 have pleaded guilty, 70 have received sentences, and about 30 have been given prison time.

Anti-LGBTQ ideology was also starkly present that day. Here are five anti-LGBTQ rioters who have been charged for their participation.

Owen Shroyer

Owen Shroyer, a host of Alex Jones’s far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing show InfoWars, was arrested in August for participating in the riots.

On the show, Shroyer once claimed Michelle Obama is a transgender woman, formerly named Michael, and is part of a larger liberal plot to mainstream “literally a Satanic culture.”

He has been charged with unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

After the charges were announced, Shroyer released a video claiming his innocence and that he was merely at the Capitol as a journalist.

Yet the complaint filed against him quotes his appearance in a video that day saying, “Today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it!”

Mark Sahady

Mark Sahady is the Vice President of the far-right conservative group Super Happy Fun America (SHFA) and was arrested after the riots for entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disruptive and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

On its website, SHFA describes itself as “a right of center civil rights organization focusing on defending the Constitution, opposing gender madness and defeating cultural Marxism.”

It’s tagline: “It’s Great to be Straight.”

In 2019, Sahady was an organizer for the group’s infamous Straight Pride Parade in Boston, the city where he would be arrested in January 2021.

Gina Michelle Bisignano

Gina Michelle Bisignano, a Trump supporter who made headlines in 2020 for shouting anti-gay slurs at an anti-mask protest, was arrested last January for participating in the Capitol riots.

“You’re a faggot,” Bisignano, said in the viral video from December 2020. “I said it. I don’t give a shit. You’re disgusting. You’re a New World Order Satanist.”

Bisignano owns Gina’s Eyelashes and Skincare salon in Beverly Hills and was taken into custody by the FBI on charges of civil disorder, destruction of government property, and aiding and abetting in connection with the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

“Everybody, we need gas masks, we need weapons,” a woman believed to be Bisignano shouts on a megaphone in a video posted to social media during the riots. “We need strong, angry patriots to help our boys, they don’t want to leave. We need protection.”

In another video, a woman who identifies herself as Bisignano at the MAGA riots said, “I’m a patriot!”

Suzanne Ianni

Suzanne Ianni, the operations director of Super Happy Fun America, was arrested for entering a restricted building or grounds as well as disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The international news agency Agence France Presse captured photographs of Ianni inside the Capitol on January 6, MetroWest Daily News reported in July. Ianni also reportedly helped organize 11 buses of protestors that traveled from Massachusetts to Washington to denounce President Joe Biden’s victory.

Kevin Tuck

After police officer Kevin Tuck was charged for participating in the riots, he began ranting on YouTube about how he believes it’s unjust that people are getting arrested for rioting in Congress.

“Patriots were fed up – fed up,” he said about that day, calling himself “Pastor Kevin.”

“Patriots are being arrested left and right for trespassing. You’ve got to be kidding me.”

He told conservatives to “rise up” and said that the GOP is supporting “alternative lifestyles.”

“The Republican Party is weak,” he said. “We need to rise up and be conservative again. Do you remember what conservative means, Republicans? Hear me out: We are embracing the homosexual lifestyle as if this is normal.”

After posting the video, he talked with WFTV 9’s Karla Ray. She asked him what gay people have to do with the Capitol Insurrection.

“Was that your motivation for going to Washington?” she asked. He said he couldn’t answer without talking to his attorney first.

Prosecutors say that Tuck texted his family immediately after the insurrection: “We stormed the Capitol, fought the police, took the flag. It is our flag.”

Tuck was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.