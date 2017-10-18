Infowars latest: Michelle Obama is trans & drag queens are demons who want your kids

Alex Jones claimed yesterday, in one of his patented and totally staged freak outs, that drag queen story time events are a demonic plot to abuse children, but wait until you find out what another host said about Michelle Obama.

“They dress up like space aliens, all over the United States and all over the world, I told you, in horrible demon psychopathic outfits that make Pennywise look beautiful,” Jones said about drag queens. “And they show up and they have their way with your children.”

He then said that “only in America does it happen,” contradicting what he had just said about it happening all over the world, and then stood up and swung around with his chair, as if he were about to throw it.

Jones was forced to apologize for pushing the Pizzagate conspiracy theory that claimed Hillary Clinton was involved in running a child sex ring in a pizza shop, which a man later shot up.

President Trump has praised Jones, telling him, “Your reputation is amazing. I will not let you down.”

The unhinged conspiracy goes even further, of course. This is Infowars we’re talking about, after all.

On Monday, host Owen Shroyer claimed Michelle Obama is a transgender woman, formerly named Michael, and is part of a larger liberal plot to mainstream “literally a Satanic culture.”

As Right Wing Watch reports:

Yesterday, Shroyer discussed a story about a viral photo of drag queen who read books to children at the Michelle Obama Public Library in Long Beach, California, while wearing a costume that included horns and scary makeup. Shroyer asserted that the event happened at the library named after Michelle Obama because the former first lady is a transgender woman who used to be named “Michael.” “Why do you think Michelle Obama is having this at her library, folks? It’s transsexual, OK. That’s a man, or it was a man. No, it is a man. Michael Obama,” Shoryer said. “So Michael Obama, now Michelle Obama, hosts LGBTQ history month at her library because that’s the community that her and her husband are a part of.” Later in the broadcast, Shroyer said the book reading event was further evidence of Infowars’ broader theories about a liberal conspiracy to undermine American culture and replace it with a demonic culture. “They want to sexualize the children. They want to bring this demonized culture, like literally Satanic culture, into the mainstream, have it at public libraries, and just pass it off as normal, accepted, this is just the norm now,” Shroyer said.

Watch Shroyer, and his guest, Jack Posobiec, discuss the wicked plan. And get ready for more of these stories as we get closer and closer to Halloween.

