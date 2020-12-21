Elliot Page shares his first pic since announcing transition & thanks his fans

Actor Elliot Page has posted on social media for the first time since coming out as transgender this month.

He took the opportunity to thank everyone for supporting him in the weeks after the star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy announced, “I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.”

Page shared a selfie to his Instagram, in a post that was also shared to his Twitter account. He captioned the photo with appreciation for his supporters in what appears to be his last post of 2020.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Page wrote. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift.

“Stay safe. Be there for each other,” he implored. He then added a call for support: “If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline.”

Page writes, in conclusion, “See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot.”

TranSanta is a new project launched by non-binary Pose star Indya Moore, which aims to “deliver gifts anonymously to trans youth in need, safely.” Chase Strangio, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, Kyle Lasky, and Pidgeon Pagonis are also key people involved in the initiative.

TransLifeline is a peer support & crisis hotline for trans people, with phone numbers in the U.S. and Canada. Their website states that they’ve answered more than 100,000 phone calls from trans people in need of support. They are currently running a “Holiday Commissary Fundraiser” to support their work.

Page’s post is already nearing two million likes within its first 24 hours. It’s also north of 31,000 votes on Twitter.

Page has a reputation for being a genuinely nice person and the outpouring of love for him after he shared his truth with the world has been remarkable. His coming out was the talk of the town on social media, with Twitter rallying around the 33-year-old. Netflix and Sony were quick to defend the talent against attempts to misgender or disparage him when the news first broke.

Meanwhile, Page is preparing to film the upcoming third season of The Umbrella Academy, which airs on Netflix. He will continue to play his character, a cisgender woman, but all credits and pronouns have already been updated to reflect Page’s coming out.