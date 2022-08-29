Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Joe Biden of wanting to castrate boys

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is now accusing President Joe Biden of supporting “castrating boys” who aren’t “even old enough to vote.”

Greene has hated Biden ever since his term started – she tried to impeach him on his second day in office – but her anger heightened last week when the White House called her out on her hypocrisy for getting over $180,000 in COVID-19-related PPP loans canceled while she complained about student debt relief.

Biden tweeted yesterday about how the extremism of the right will inspire more women to vote in the midterms this year.

“These MAGA Republicans don’t have a clue about the power of women in America,” Biden wrote. “They are about to find out.”

It’s a fairly innocuous message from a political leader – “Our party will win the next election” – but Greene responded by accusing him of “perverse child abuse.”

“This is coming from a man that supports castrating boys with so called ‘gender affirming care’ before they are even old enough to vote,” Greene wrote. “We know you’re slipping Joe, but those aren’t women.”

“Yes there is an awakening coming. We will STOP your sick & perverse child abuse.”

Greene’s tweet was far from honest; Biden has never said that he supports “castrating boys.” Surgery is not even a part of gender affirming care for minors, and Biden has never said that the standard of care for transgender youth should be changed. His position on the issue has been that medical care is a decision to be made by trans youth, their families, and their doctors.

In June, Biden signed an executive order telling the Department of Health and Human Services to counter state efforts to limit gender affirming care for minors by releasing sample policies for states to expand health care access. Gender affirming care for trans youth can include talk therapy, social transition, reversible puberty blockers, and hormone therapy in some cases.

“My message to all the young people: Just be you,” Biden said when announcing the measure. “You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You do belong.”

Greene introduced a bill last week to ban gender affirming care for young transgender people and to make it harder for transgender adults to access such care. While gender affirming care for trans youth doesn’t include surgery, Greene’s bill includes a list of surgical procedures that she would ban for transgender minors.

The online right has been spreading false stories about how certain children’s hospitals are performing surgery on young trans people, leading to death threats against children’s hospitals and pediatricians. Right before she introduced her bill Greene was on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show claiming that her bill would stop “horrific ‘sex change’ genital surgeries” on minors.