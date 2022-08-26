The White House savaged Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter

The Biden administration is not holding back when it comes to critics of President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 of college loans for students across America.

Anti-LGBTQ extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is one of those critics. She said on the rightwing channel Newsmax that Democrats only provided student loan relief because “they need votes in November.”

“For the government just to say ok your debt is completely forgiven…” she sputtered.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“It’s completely unfair,” Greene continued. “Taxpayers all over the country, taxpayers that never took out a student loan, taxpayers that pay their bills and, you know, maybe even never went to college, they’re just hardworking people, they shouldn’t have to pay off the great big student loan debt for some college student that piled up massive going to some Ivy League school, that’s not fair.”

On Twitter, the White House responded succinctly: “Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.”

PPP, or the Paycheck Protection Program, gave loans to businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic so that they could continue to pay their employees.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Greene and her husband own her family’s construction business, Taylor Commercial Inc.

The PPP loans were government loans that were forgiven if businesses met certain requirements. Biden’s student loan forgiveness eliminates $10,000 in student debt (or $20,000 for people with Pell Grants) for people making under $125,000 a year.

Greene wasn’t the only critic the White House went after.

“Congressman Markwayne Mullin had over $1.4 million in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House Twitter account said.

Mullin had tweeted, “We do not need farmers and ranchers, small business owners, and teachers in Oklahoma paying the debts of Ivy League lawyers and doctors across the U.S.”

Congressman Kevin Hern had over $1 million in PPP loans forgiven. https://t.co/XsBaqxNZN4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Mullin also introduced a federal bill to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports in 2020.

Congressman Matt Gaetz had written a message opposing aide to Ukraine, which is currently defending itself from a Russian invasion.

“Everyone knows that in a $60 Billion+ European land war, it’s always the last $3 Billion that kicks in the door…” he wrote.

“Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven,” the White House responded.

Congressman Matt Gaetz had $482,321 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/XPgC0pETkp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

Last month, Greene said Americans should “mock” monkeypox because it only affects gay and bi men.