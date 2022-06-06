Marjorie Taylor Greene just hired ex-gay rightwing troll Milo Yiannopoulos

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be waging a War on Pride, groomers, and the Catholic Church, but she’s also embracing a troll who was fired for being an apologist for pedophilia.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was spotted backstage on Sunday at a campaign event with Greene’s communications director, Nick Dyer, and Joe Proenza, Greene’s reelection campaign manager. According to photos, Yiannopoulos is serving as an intern in Greene’s congressional office. Pics were snapped of Yiannopoulos’ ID on a Louis Vuitton clutch.

Related: Ballroom culture is bringing the “fierceness” to Reebok’s newest Pride collection

Milo Yiannopoulos posted an image on his Telegram account confirming that he is working in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional office as an intern. https://t.co/WwJNqtdhCm pic.twitter.com/I8NG2hLAbk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 6, 2022

Yiannopolous rose to fame on the right by attacking transgender people, getting himself banned from Twitter for harassing actor Leslie Jones for her role in the Ghostbusters movie. He was out as gay at the time and made it a central part of his act.

In 2017, Yiannopoulos was fired from Brietbart News after videos surfaced featuring Yiannopoulos condoning statutory rape and sexual relationships between boys and men. While defending himself, Yiannopoulos revealed his own relationship with a 29-year old man while he was 17. The age of consent in the U.K. is 16.

In the fallout, Yiannopoulos lost his job and a book deal. A scheduled speaking engagement at UC Berkeley was canceled after students’ protests turned violent.

The sighting follows an appearance with the congresswoman last week at a press conference promoting her 21st Century Free Speech Act bill, where she called out her 37-year old intern.

“There would be a lot of people I’d love to invite to this roundtable. I see someone standing behind you right there – Milo Yiannopoulus – I think he’d be a great person to have there,” Greene said.

Yiannopoulos claimed that he was so devastated by Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 elections that he renounced homosexuality several months later, a performance he made complete by allegedly throwing a $150,000 “sodomy stone” engagement ring into the ocean.

Recently, Yiannopoulos called for executing “unrepentant sodomites.”

Just over two months ago, Milo openly called for Dave Rubin and his husband to be executed. https://t.co/tFVhKtnnXg pic.twitter.com/2yY1E8tgHA — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 6, 2022

Yiannopoulos latest gig was working for the extremist Catholic site Church Militant, selling Jesus swag on the outlet’s shopping channel. Church Militant is run by alleged ex-gay Michael Voris.