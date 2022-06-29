Bias Watch

Conservatives freak out as Disney’s “Baymax!” shows discussion of period products & trans flag

"Put aside the trans thing for a minute. I don’t need Disney to jump start the period conversation with my children," one person complained.
Baymax talking to people at the grocery store.
Baymax talking to people at the grocery store.Photo: Screenshot

Conservatives are freaking out because a clip from a streamed Disney show includes a transgender flag and people discussing menstruation products, and they’re getting brutally mocked online.

Anti-LGBTQ activist Christopher Rufo – who helped drive Florida’s attempts to punish the Disney Corporation after the company stated its opposition to the Don’t Say Gay law – said that he got leaked video from the Disney series Baymax! that “promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old.”

“It’s all part of Disney’s plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality,” he claimed.

The clip shows the helpful health robot Baymax asking a woman for help picking tampons at a grocery store. Several other people – including a dad and a person wearing a transgender Pride flag T-shirt – chimed in with suggestions.

Many supported Rufo’s stance and went further, suggesting that no one should be talking about menstruation if children might be watching.

But other people mocked the idea that period products are inherently sexual and that minors should not know about them.

Baymax is a character from the Disney movie Big Hero 6 and the series Baymax! premieres tonight on Disney+.

