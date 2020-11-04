The sheriff fired her because she’s a lesbian so she ran against him. She’ll be the new sheriff now.

Charmaine McGuffey is going to be the new sheriff for Hamilton County, Ohio.

She defeated Bruce Hoffbauer, her Republican opponent, in the general election with 52% of the vote.

McGuffey made headlines when she announced her decision to run for sheriff. She was challenging her former boss, Jim Neil, in the Democratic primary. Neil had fired her, McGuffey alleged, because she’s an out lesbian.

McGuffey easily defeated him with approximately 70% of the vote, getting sweet revenge.

Both McGuffey and Hoffbauer were lifelong experienced law enforcement candidates. McGuffey promised “responsibility” and “accountability” with people of color if she won the election. Hoffbauer claimed he would have “removed” himself “and been the law enforcement executive” if he saw people kneeling during protests or events.

McGuffey also made it a point to be proud of her identity during the campaign, even touching on it in political ads.

“[My election] would mean that our country is moving forward,” she told LGBTQ Nation in March, “that we really have moved away from the 1950s model of law enforcement, where not just women are embraced in the law enforcement world, but also LGBTQ members of the community can wear a uniform and be quite successful.”

As a gay woman working in law enforcement, I know what it's like to be targeted for who I am. I've seen justice and I've seen injustice. And I know we can do better. That's why I'm running for Sheriff. Watch my story and help me win:https://t.co/ktxvqiSuaO pic.twitter.com/aqpwO3trS2 — Charmaine McGuffey (@CharmMcGuffey) October 15, 2020

She also carried endorsements from Sen. Sherrod Brown, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, and former Cincinnati Mayor Roxanne Qualls.

With her win, all five of the Up & Coming Politician nominees for this year’s LGBTQ Nation Heroes Awards of 2020 won their elections. Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones won election to Congress tonight, and Kim Jackson won her race to become a Georgia State Senator. Rosemary Ketchum won election to the City Council of Wheeling, West Virginia in June.

McGuffey was the ultimate winner of the Up & Coming Politician Award – now, she is victorious in her run for sheriff as well.