Caitlyn Jenner wants to be Kanye’s vice president

If you thought Kanye West’s quixotic attempt to be elected president couldn’t get any weirder, Caitlyn Jenner would like you to hold her beer.
In a quick conversation with a TMZ reporter, the transgender Olympian and reality TV star said she has texted Kanye to ask if she could be his running mate.
Related: Kathy Griffin roasted Caitlyn Jenner so hard it burned her eyebrows
Jenner was supportive of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, even going as far as sporting a Trump MAGA hat after he was elected. She has has since soured on Trump – calling him “the worst” for transgender people – but hasn’t stopped being a Republican.
“Are you gonna vote for Kanye now that he’s running,” the reporter asked Jenner as she strolled out of an LA Starbucks.
“Well, I texted him and asked if I could be his VP,” she replied.
“Oh, that’s genius,” the reporter exclaimed.
“Yes, I know,” she replied. “What a combination.”
“Are you gonna do it?” he asked.
“We’ll see,” she said.
In 2017, Jenner said she was considering a run for the U.S. Senate as a Republican. During the 2016 presidential election, she also offered to be Sen. Ted Cruz’s “transgender ambassador” if the far-right Republican won the party’s nomination.
In a now-deleted series of tweets, Kanye said that his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Kardashian were trying to have him committed for a mental health breakdown.
Kris Kardashian was married to Jenner before her transition.