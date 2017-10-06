The man who was too anti-LGBT to be Trump’s Army Secretary is now running for Congress

A Tennessee state senator who withdrew from consideration as President Trump’s Army Secretary over his controversial comments on the LGBTQ community, Muslims, and others has announced he is running for Congress.

State Sen. Mark Green was reelected last year and said he doesn’t intend to resign his Senate seat while running for Tennessee’s 7th Congressional district, open due to Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s decision to run for U.S. Senate.

Green’s extensive anti-LGBTQ record includes backing “religious freedom” laws that allow for discrimination against LGBTQ people.

This would appear to put him perfectly in line with the rest of the Trump administration.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions just released religious freedom memos meant to give more power to those claiming a faith-based exemption when it comes to discrimination.

Meanwhile, Trump’s pick for international ambassador on religious freedom, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who himself has an extensive anti-LGBTQ voting record, has refused to outright condemn foreign governments imprisoning and executing LGBTQ people.

Green also inaccurately described transgender people as having a mental illness, and believes it his “responsibility” to “crush evil,” which he seems as including LGBTQ rights.

“As a proven conservative fighter, I am ready to earn the trust of the voters and take my values and leadership to the United States Congress,” Green said in a statement.

He bemoaned what he sees as government inaction on key issues.

“When Republicans hold majorities in Congress, it’s time to lead, not have more committee hearings and protect special interests. The time for appeasement is over,” he said.

Green is so far the only Republican to announce his candidacy for the seat. On the Democratic side, former Amazing Race contestant Justin Kanew has also announced his candidacy.

Kanew expresses support for LGBTQ rights on his campaign website.





This Story Filed Under