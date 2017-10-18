LEGO’s new ‘Women of NASA’ set is perfect for today’s political climate

Lego is releasing a new set that features important women who have worked at NASA.

Lego

The “Women of NASA” will include figures of astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, computer scientist Margaret Hamilton, and astronauts Mae Jemison and Sally Ride.

Related: The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ LEGO set is looking more and more likely

The 231-piece also includes pieces for three builds that provide some context for the figures. One of the them is a five-inch-tall model of a space shuttle.

Lego

MIT News deputy editor Maia Weinstock proposed the set on the Lego Ideas site in 2016 and, when it got 10,000 votes, it was approved for production. Her idea originally included mathematician Katherine Johnson – who was featured in the book and subsequent film Hidden Figures – but she chose not to participate.

Lego

The set will be available on November 1 with a suggested retail price of $24.99.

Related: Anti-abortion activist warns LEGO movie is ‘chock full of pro-gay propaganda’

Lego

Lego





This Story Filed Under