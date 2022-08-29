Gay conservative Dave Rubin says it’s a compliment when anti-LGBTQ Christians say they pray for him

Out pundit Dave Rubin has built a career on being the gay man who’s willing to be called anti-gay slurs to show his fealty to movement conservatism. His latest brand-building move is arguing that it’s actually a nice thing – and not at all a passive-aggressive insult – when Christian conservatives tell him that they’re praying for him.

“I like conservatives, I like hanging out with conservatives,” he said on a recent appearance on The Candace Owens Show. “I get nothing but love from conservatives.”

He brought up a speech he gave at the evangelical school Liberty University in 2019. LGBTQ students aren’t allowed to attend Liberty and even straight students have to follow a strict moral code that bans the consumption of alcohol, dancing, or even hanging out alone with people of the opposite sex, while the Christian school has been embroiled in a scandal about how it allegedly systematically covered up sexual assault by threatening victims.

“These people know my views, they know I’m married to a man,” Rubin said. “I got a standing ovation, they couldn’t have been nicer.”

“By the way, some people did come up to me and say, ‘I’m praying for you,’ and I don’t know if they meant that, ‘I’m praying for you,’ meaning ‘I’m trying to pray the gay away’ or ‘I’m just praying for your continued success,’ or whatever,” he said. “But it would almost be irrelevant to me.”

Host Candace Owens – who has a long history of anti-LGBTQ comments – chimed in to say that, actually, praying to turn Rubin straight is a pretty nice thing to do.

“‘I’m praying the gay away,’ that’s not offensive,” she said, adding that it would be worse if the students had threatened Rubin with violence.

Rubin agreed and said that progressives are even worse, since they “scream all day how much they love gay people” but are mean to him personally because they don’t agree with his political views.

“Broadly speaking, conservatives have done a really nice job in the last couple of years of cleaning up whatever those bad parts are,” he said as Republicans have spent the last year passing a record number of anti-LGBTQ laws and even invented a new anti-LGBTQ slur with their “groomer” accusations.