Bad Bunny kisses a male dancer at VMAs as he wins “Artist of the Year”

Puero Rican reggaeton artist Bad Bunny worked up the crowd at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) this weekend when he kissed a male backup dancer during a performance.

The 28-year-old musician was performing his hit “Tití Me Preguntó” when he turned to one of the female dancers and kissed her. Right after that, he and a male dancer shared a passionate kiss on stage.

Just before his performance, he had become the first non-English-language performer in history to win Artist of the Year at the VMAs.

bad bunny besando a sus bailarines pic.twitter.com/zDwsk9RElm — yahir (@aguuacero) August 29, 2022

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has defied gendered expectations of popular musicians. Earlier this year, he said that how he dresses is dependent on how he’s feeling.

“It depends on my state of mind,” Bunny told GQ. “Everybody has to feel comfortable with what they are and how they feel. Like, what defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine? I really can’t give clothes gender.”

He performed in drag in his video for “Yo Perreo Sola” in 2020.

In a 2020 interview, he showed his support for LGBTQ people.

“I think that sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it as they want and do it with whoever they want, however they want, with infinite possibilities,” Bad Bunny told Playboy that year. “In the end, we are human beings. Everybody feels, everybody falls in love with whoever they’re meant to.”

Bad Bunny’s same-sex kiss wasn’t the only LGBTQ moment at the VMAs this year. Best New Artist winner and out singer Dove Cameron dedicated her award to “all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are.”

Sending major congratulations your way, @DoveCameron! Dove took home the moon person for Best New Artist at the #VMAs! pic.twitter.com/yYRh9QyWCD — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Comedian Billy Eichner called out the Supreme Court, explicitly calling out Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote this past June that the Court should reconsider its decision to legalize marriage equality.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories,” Eichner said. “And we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century.”