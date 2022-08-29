Lauren Boebert ridiculed after she angrily attacked “lesbian dance theory” classes

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) didn’t go to college and hadn’t even earned her GED when she first started campaigning for Congress. But she’s angry that President Joe Biden’s student debt relief will go to people who earned degrees in “lesbian dance theory.”

Boebert was responding to comments Biden made last week about how he believes that Republicans and Donald Trump are a threat to the institution of democracy.

“Now you need to vote to literally save democracy again,” Biden told the Democratic National Committee on Thursday. “The MAGA Republicans don’t just threaten our personal rights and economic security. They’re a threat to our very democracy. They refuse to accept the will of the people. They embrace, embrace political violence. They don’t believe in democracy.”

“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a ‘threat to democracy’ with a straight face and a dry diaper,” Boebert said on Fox News this past Saturday. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hardworking Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

The point she was trying to make isn’t really clear; she didn’t explain how the Biden administration is doing anything wrong on issues related to elections and democratic representation, which is ostensibly what the discussion was about. She was instead referring to border control and Biden’s cancelation of $10,000 to $20,000 in student debt last week.

But her contempt for the made up degree in “lesbian dance theory” got attention online.

