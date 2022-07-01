Lynda Carter spent June celebrating Pride. She’ll be dancing her way through July.

Earlier this month, Lynda Carter kicked off Pride season in fighting form. On June 1, the long-time LGBTQ ally posted a firm message to anyone who doubts whether her most famous character is a queer icon.

“I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention,” she tweeted. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

The following week, she mocked anti-LGBTQ Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) for suggesting that parents take their kids to church instead of drag shows.

“Have you ever been to drag brunch? They have bread and wine, loving community, and men in fabulous dresses. Sounds a little like church to me!”

Carter, who is about to release a kick ass, dancefloor-ready remix of her song “Human and Divine” by producer Dave Audé, is unapologetic in her desire to “punch back” at bigots this Pride month. “I was really just being…me,” she told LGBTQ Nation. In a recent chat, she told us all about the creative possibilities Audé’s remix opened up for her, as well as her unwavering support for the queer community.

Dave Audé’s remix of “Human and Divine” really changes the character of the song—or at least the texture. What was it like hearing his interpretation?

Dave Aude is so great and I sort of threw caution to the wind and thought, I don’t know how this song could be remixed into a dance thing, but he loves it and he says, “I can do it!” He was so impressive. When I heard them back-to-back, when I heard [the remix] for the first time, I was stunned and giggly! I had to listen to it again. Then I’m dancing! What was so great was that he kept it so relatable. He kept the theme, the message, and the…profound message. He made it so much like a Pride anthem.

What kind of conversations did you have about the remix? Did you have ideas about what you wanted Audé to do with the song?

“Don’t screw it up!” [Laughs] No, I said, “It’s the bass undertone, this basso profundo that I like so much—this big bass thing that he really did on his own. That thunderous feeling that you get in a dance mix. To tell you the truth, I don’t think anything I would have said would have changed anything he did. I think he’s just one of those people that does his own thing. And he appreciates what other people say, but I don’t think he necessarily listens. [Laughs]

How did he describe his ideas to you? Did he?

No. But he’s done Rhianna and he’s done Gaga and he’s done Celine Dion. So, these big voices. And I just said, “Hey, I’m not gonna try to micromanage this. I’m gonna let it go.” Don’t you think sometimes you just have to say, “What the heck?”

Has the remix changed the way you think about the song in any ways? Maybe revealed a new dimension to what you were writing about?

In the song it didn’t as much as it did…opening up the possibilities in my writing. So, when I heard that, it sort of opened up the doors to writing in a way that took off some of the parameters of what can be accomplished and what can be approached and how you can approach it. I think he was just inspirational in that way, but also in the fun behind it. That can’t be stressed enough: as much as there’s a great message, as much as it talks about “love is human and divine,” it is not about deity; it’s about you, it’s about me. I think what [Audé] did, was he took a song that was about a relationship and he turned it into: “love is human and divine and I’m human and divine!” Because when you’re dancing…that’s kind of what that feels like!

I read that you’re working on new songs right now. Has this remix influenced the kind of music you’re making now?

Oh, definitely. We approach some things that I never would have written two years ago. When you can put those kinds of rhythms into a song like “Human and Divine,” you can do anything. He took something that I never could have imagined…and that was such a thrill!

You recently posted a tweet confirming your conviction that Wonder Woman is a queer and trans icon. What inspired you to remind people of that?

Truth. Punching back a little bit on someone who has the temerity to say that Wonder Woman is not for gays. I can’t let that pass. It’s like, Where have you been? And who made you god? It’s all those things. You can’t hijack Wonder Woman and it isn’t your property and yes, of course she is [an LGBTQ icon]! I was really just being…me.

You also tweeted about the new generation of kids discovering Kate Bush for the first time. So, what’s your favorite Kate Bush song?

“Wuthering Heights.”

It’s wild to see people discover an artist that you love for the first time. Are you hoping this new remix will introduce you to a whole new generation of kids?

You know…it’ll be what it is. But what a blast! What a wonderful thing! I seem to be getting more followers on Twitter, and I’m having a ball! It’s just so much fun.

You mentioned that the “Human and Divine” remix is perfect for Pride season. How will you be celebrating Pride this year?

With COVID and everything, I’m putting out the music, I’m doing interviews and taking some pictures. But I’m not really out in COVID this year. Right now I’m not doing that. I’m trying to stay safe. I may show up! I’m in Washington and Miami. I may go just to go for myself, just to be a part of it with a cap and a mask on. Just to be a part of it, but not as…me!