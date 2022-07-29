Josh Hawley’s “Manhood” is being mocked online because, oh, the irony

Last week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the laughingstock of D.C. as the January 6 committee released footage of him running out of the Capitol as insurrectionists stormed the building despite raising his fist in support of the pro-Trump mob hours earlier.

Yesterday, the Kansas City Star reminded everyone about Hawley’s upcoming book on masculinity entitled Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need, which argues that the left is “waging a war on masculinity.” Hawley, who is believed to have 2024 presidential aspirations, is trying to make defending masculinity from the left central to his political persona.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

The newspaper said that Hawley “will be speaking at the Stronger Men’s Conference — which features things like monster trucks — a few weeks before the book goes on sale.” It’s currently available on preorder for $29.99.

All of this reeked of a deep insecurity to many people online, leading to jokes.

Wait, wait… Josh Hawley named his book MANHOOD?!??

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🙂🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂🤣😂😂 — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) July 28, 2022

sen. josh hawley's manhood goes on sale https://t.co/wJdIceDROV — stefania lugli (@steflugli) July 28, 2022

Imagine someone walking up to a Barnes & Noble clerk, saying "I can't find Josh Hawley's manhood" — Comfortably Numb 🇺🇦 (@YGalanter) July 28, 2022

Susan Collins acting betrayed is like Josh Hawley writing about 'Manhood'. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) July 29, 2022

Amazon just announced that they will be listing Josh Hawley's book chronicling his masculinity and "Manhood" under "Fiction" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 28, 2022

Imagine, if you will, the level of misplaced self-confidence it takes for Josh Hawley to think that calling his book "Manhood" will go well for him — YesterdayIsAHardWordForHat (@Popehat) July 28, 2022

can't wait for Josh Hawley to go back to @YaleLawSch to teach a "Manhood and Law" seminar — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) July 29, 2022

I’ll bet Josh Hawley’s ‘manhood’ is a white sheet and has holes cut-out for his eyes. @HawleyMO — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) July 28, 2022

What Josh Hawley knows about manhood could be written on a post-it note. — Derrick is PRO CHOICE♎ #BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) July 28, 2022

They should send a copy to Trump so he can officially own Josh Hawley's Manhood. https://t.co/sAHHQ167Bc — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 28, 2022

Josh Hawley’s book titled ‘Manhood’, an autobiography about his struggle to find his manhood after it fell out of his pants while running from the violent mob he’d help incite. A must read! — 𝙎𝙋𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙔 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 𝙁𝙍𝘼𝙉𝘾𝙄𝙎 ™🌻🇺🇸 (@FrancisWegner) July 28, 2022

Josh Hawley writing a book called "Manhood" is like Steve Bannon writing a book on hygiene 🤦‍♂️ — Tony Michaels 🎙 (@thetonymichaels) July 28, 2022