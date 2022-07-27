GOP candidate roasted on Twitter after claiming there are no pronouns in the Constitution

Florida Republican Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer is getting roasted on Twitter for a series of tweets that show that she doesn’t quite know what pronouns are.

“There are no pronouns in the Constitution,” she wrote in one, even though the first word in the Constitution is a pronoun.

“Jesus Christ never introduced himself using pronouns,” she wrote in another tweet.

Despite being on the far-right, Spicer appealed to Michelle Obama: “You never hear Michelle Obama mention pronouns.”

In a later tweet, Spicer made it clear that her newfound interest in pronouns was related to a video being shared on the right of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself and giving her pronouns at a meeting.

“I am Lavern Spicer, my pronouns are ‘KISS MY BLACK ASS,’ and I am a woman who is sick of virtue signaling leftist like Kamala Harris,” she wrote.

Then Spicer said that pronouns don’t get people out of paying taxes.

“All that talk about pronouns but I don’t see no question about pronouns on that tax form that they send every year,” she wrote. “Your pronoun can be Donkey Kong, diddly do or Wizard of Oz but you STILL gonna pay them taxes.”

This is far from the first time she has made similar claims. In July 2021, she said that there are no pronouns in the Bible.

God insists on He/Him pronouns (capitalized) and yet has provided no proof they match His genitals — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) July 25, 2021

Spicer became the star of Twitter today as people made fun of her lack of understanding of basic grammar.

Pronoun occurences in the US Constitution:

Personal;

We – 2

They – 12

Their – 20

Them – 6

Themselves – 1

He – 23

His – 6

Our – 4

Ourselves – 1 Demonstrative;

This – 18

That – 16

Those – 4 — Greig Isles (@isles_greig) July 26, 2022

I have always wanted to ratio lavern spicer — keffals (@keffals) July 27, 2022

how many times do you want to step on this rake — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 27, 2022

ma’am i am begging you to explain what you think a pronoun is. please. — jenny_tightpants🪑 (@halomancer1) July 27, 2022

What the fuck is this, Lavern? pic.twitter.com/xAwLtjjthy — SethAsherWeitz (@SethAsherW) July 27, 2022

Lavern didn’t make it past the first word of the US Constitution. Wait, no. Lavern didn’t make it to the first word. — @WorldsMostHumble (@WorldsMostHumb1) July 26, 2022

We is the first word and a pronoun. He is a pronoun that appears 28 times in the Constitution. Maybe it’s time you look up WTF a pronoun is. — Leslieoo7  🌻 (@Leslieoo7) July 27, 2022

The Constitution is *full* of pronouns. But do you know what you’ll *never* find in it? The proper noun “Jesus.” — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) July 27, 2022

They were all amateur nouns back then. Hadn’t turned pro. — Tom Mallory 🇺🇦 (@tom_mallory) July 27, 2022

2/3 of the words in your tweet are pronouns — Pink Lloyd (@JBisbored) July 27, 2022

this, folks, is why public education is important — adrian (@0fab1e) July 26, 2022

Is English your first language? https://t.co/w145992sYR — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 27, 2022

PSA: Stay in school, kids.

You don’t want to grow up and be a Republican for a living, do you? https://t.co/7mT1YJTQce — Mo Amir (@vancolour) July 27, 2022

Look, is it extremely tempting to point out that even an elementary school child knows that the first word of the Constitution is a pronoun? Yes. But, again, it’s very important to remember that when these people say “pronouns” they really mean “trans people” pic.twitter.com/6tcuKOEy1m — Yr weird uncle Benito (@benito_cereno) July 26, 2022

while everyone wants to dunk on the "there's no pronouns in the bible/constitution" posts, it's clear what they mean: "we want to genocide our enemies, the transes" — Rev. Poppy Haze (ITAR Compliant) (@poppy_haze) July 27, 2022

There are no pronouns in the Constitution so free speech rights should not extend to people with pronouns in their Twitter bios. -Jonathan Turley — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) July 27, 2022

Spicer claimed last year that Chick fil-A ran out of sauce packets because of President Joe Biden.

The primary elections in Florida are scheduled for August 23.