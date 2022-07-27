Politics

GOP candidate roasted on Twitter after claiming there are no pronouns in the Constitution

The first word in the Constitution is a pronoun.
By    
Candidate Lavern Spicer
Candidate Lavern SpicerPhoto: Campaign website

Florida Republican Congressional candidate Lavern Spicer is getting roasted on Twitter for a series of tweets that show that she doesn’t quite know what pronouns are.

“There are no pronouns in the Constitution,” she wrote in one, even though the first word in the Constitution is a pronoun.

“Jesus Christ never introduced himself using pronouns,” she wrote in another tweet.

Despite being on the far-right, Spicer appealed to Michelle Obama: “You never hear Michelle Obama mention pronouns.”

In a later tweet, Spicer made it clear that her newfound interest in pronouns was related to a video being shared on the right of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself and giving her pronouns at a meeting.

“I am Lavern Spicer, my pronouns are ‘KISS MY BLACK ASS,’ and I am a woman who is sick of virtue signaling leftist like Kamala Harris,” she wrote.

Then Spicer said that pronouns don’t get people out of paying taxes.

“All that talk about pronouns but I don’t see no question about pronouns on that tax form that they send every year,” she wrote. “Your pronoun can be Donkey Kong, diddly do or Wizard of Oz but you STILL gonna pay them taxes.”

This is far from the first time she has made similar claims. In July 2021, she said that there are no pronouns in the Bible.

Spicer became the star of Twitter today as people made fun of her lack of understanding of basic grammar.

Spicer claimed last year that Chick fil-A ran out of sauce packets because of President Joe Biden.

The primary elections in Florida are scheduled for August 23.

