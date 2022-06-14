Marjorie Taylor Greene blames trans men for shortage of tampons

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is blaming a shortage on tampons on transgender people.

“The latest news is, Brian, that now there’s a shortage of tampons,” Greene said to host Brian Glenn on the Right Side Broadcasting Network. “And that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”

Feigning shock, Glenn asked, “Is this a joke?”

“No, it’s not a joke,” Greene said, laughing. “I’m telling the truth. You can look it up. Look it up on the internet, everything’s true on the internet.”

Glenn asked if it was “beta males” who were using tampons now and Greene finally explained that she was talking about trans men using tampons, which is not a recent phenomenon and is not the cause of the supply chain issues that led to the recent tampon shortage.

“They put tampons in men’s bathrooms,” she said, adding that it’s part of the “war on women.”

On Twitter, Greene was blaming both trans men and immigrants for the tampon shortage.

“‘People who menstruate’ can’t find tampons,” Greene wrote, mocking the gender-neutral term used to include cis women, non-binary people, and transgender men. That term was used in a Newsweek article she linked.

“Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves?” she said.

“Or maybe some men’s restrooms?” she asked sarcastically. “Apparently they are available there.”

According to Newsweek, the shortage of tampons was caused by “factory staffing challenges, transportation bottlenecks, and the rising costs of key raw materials.”