Lauren Boebert asks Pete Buttigieg for $33 million after insulting him repeatedly

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has insulted out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, repeatedly. She voted against President Joe Biden’s infrastructure initiative and has decried it as wasteful spending.

Now though, she’s going hat in hand to Buttigieg, asking for $33 million for a new bridge in her district.

Last year, Boebert proudly proclaimed that she gave birth in a truck in order to insult out Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for taking “maternity leave” to “figure out how to chest feed” his children. She said he wasn’t doing his job and accused him of making an “R-rated” movie with Jeff Bezos instead.

But now she’d like a bridge to drive her truck over.

“With Rural Surface Transportation grant funds, Glenwood Springs will construct a new bridge connection that will provide a critical second emergency route/evacuation access between State Highway 82 and the western side of the Roaring Fork River in the City’s South Corridor,” she wrote in a letter to Buttigieg. Wildfires have ravaged Colorado in recent years due to climate change that Boebert has downplayed as a liberal conspiracy to raise gas prices.

But only a few short months ago, Boebert decried the spending as “wasteful” and asserted that only “RINOs” (Republican in name only) would support the initiative. When the Durango Herald questioned the far-right congresswoman on the hypocrisy of asking for cash from a fund she opposes, Boebert pivoted away from the question.

“I am for investing in rural Colorado, but Biden’s so-called infrastructure bill was not the right way to do it,” she told the paper. “Less than 10% of (the) $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill went to roads and bridges. The bill provides tens of billions of dollars for Solyndra style slush funds, Green New Deal policies, electric busses (sic), and government welfare.”

This isn’t the first time that Boebert has tried to quietly ride Buttigieg’s coattails to a stronger approval rating. The initiative to improve the nation’s aging infrastructure has been incredibly popular among average Americans.

She distributed a newsletter that touted “9 Boerbert wins for Colorado” earlier this year. She bragged that she had shepherded needed cash into local communities, but the money came from the infrastructure package and earmarks. Earmarks, specific funding priorities added into legislation before final passage, have also been a target of Boebert’s scorn. She says she opposes them.

Buttigieg, a professional administrator, is expected to overlook Boerbert’s partisan and personal attacks when considering the request.