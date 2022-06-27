GOP congresswoman says abortion ban is a “victory for white life” during Trump rally

Far-right Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) – who has been praised by anti-LGBTQ extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) – said that the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the federal right to an abortion was a “victory for white life.”

“President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America,” Miller said at a rally for Donald Trump in Mendon, Illinois on Saturday, “I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

The crowd cheered and Trump smiled.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that the right to an abortion does not exist, allowing at least 24 states to ban abortion immediately or in the near future.

Miller started her tenure in Congress last year along with Boebert, who was the person who introduced her and said that Miller is “da bomb.”

“I’ve been working with a lady,” she said at the rally, “my girlfriend Mary Miller is da bomb.”

As much as Boebert is apparently fond of Miller, Miller’s office is already claiming that her statement about “white life” was “a mix-up of words” and that she meant to say “right to life.”

“You can clearly see in the video… she’s looking at her papers and looking at her speech,” a spokesperson told KSDK. It’s not immediately clear how looking at her speech would cause her to mix up her words.

This isn’t the first time Miller has gotten attention for white supremacist statements. In early 2021 – right after she took office – she quoted Adolf Hitler approvingly.

“Each generation has the responsibility to teach and train the next generation,” she said a day before the Capitol Insurrection last year while addressing the conservative group Moms for America. “This is the battle.”

“Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ’Whoever has the youth has the future.'”

She apologized several days later while blaming her critics for “intentionally trying to twist my words” praising Hitler.