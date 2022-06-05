Here are 5 shoes to celebrate Pride Month with in style

It’s Pride Month, which means manufacturers and retailers have launched their 2022 Pride collections.

For many shoe brands, June is an opportunity to provide some colorful and statement-making footwear while also making a difference by giving back to the LGBTQ community.

To celebrate Pride and to prepare for any parades, marches, or any other fun activity, here are five brands that are providing fun casual footwear.

Adidas

Adidas Pride wear provides bold and uplifting designs with their casual footwear. Sneakers include Pride Forum, Superstar, and Stan Smith. Pride clothes and accessories are also available.

Above is the Adidas Nizza Pride shoe ($75), one of the more subtle shoes in the collection. These shoes can go with any Pride outfit to make a statement.

Coach

Coach has an offering for Pride Month that includes a 40-piece collection that includes shoes, handbags, wallets, and attire.

The above slip-on skater sneaker ($150) is a colorful iteration of their classic shoes emblazoned with Coach’s signature logo canvas.

Converse

Converse’s 2022 Pride campaign is all about “The Found Family.” According to their campaign, “The journey to pride is more liberating, more joyful, more real when you are surrounded by the love, support, and acceptance of those you’ve gathered along the way. That’s Found Family.”

These rainbow shoes should be a part of anyone’s Pride collection, and they can be customized and designed like the above Chucks ($85).

UGG

During Pride, UGG is supporting The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. And they’re offering a variety of footwear and clothing.

Now the Fluff Yeah ($110) is colorful and knows how to make a statement. It is made of faux shearling, signature sheepskin, and UGG’s upcycled wool blend. It has an outdoor-ready outsole.

Vans

Vans is donating $200,000 to three organizations that advocate for and provide the space, access, and community needed to uplift the voices of the LBGTQ+ community.

The Pride Authentic sneaker ($65) is covered in a graphic with words and authentic handwriting from Vans’ own LGBTQ employees.