The GOP is bragging on Twitter about reaching out to minority voters & it’s not going over well

Washington, DC – September 5, 2020: Conveying the message at St John's Church to vote in order to participate in American democracy is a fundamental responsibility for every eligible citizen. Photo: Shutterstock

The GOP Twitter account shared a profile on Republican National Committee spokesperson Paris Dennard, a Black man. They touted their commitment to “minority engagement” in the tweet and the reaction has been about what you’d expect.

Many people who follow politics (and the Republicans’ racist and anti-LGBTQ attacks over the past year) called bullshit.

“The GOP is excited to be making historic investments in Black communities!” the account tweeted with the link. “Republicans are continuing to make inroads with minority voters and are promoting minority engagement efforts in communities around the nation.”

The linked story touted an upcoming RNC Black American Community Center opening soon in Tallahassee, Florida. Florida House Republicans just passed “anti-WOKE” legislation that prevents discussions of race that might make white students “uncomfortable” and the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits schools from mentioning LGBTQ people or issues.

One response summed up the rest succinctly. It quoted queer Black author James Baldwin: “I can’t believe what you say because I see what you do.”

Trump supporters react pic.twitter.com/lgVM72yRuv — JEWISH SPACE LASER CAPTAIN Count De Monet (@johnaddams2022) February 25, 2022

When? The @ALGOP blocked the City of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage and just passed a bill that’s states 4 or more protestors can be deemed rioters. I mean but only if you black or brown. — #AnEarthaKittKindaLady (@celset2) February 25, 2022