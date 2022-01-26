Elliot Page has set the internet on fire with a selfie & an emoji

Actor Elliot Page can’t help it. Every time he posts a selfie to social media, it goes viral and fans swoon.

But this time he added an emoji and, naturally, it lit the internet on fire.

Page added a simple red heart emoji to his selfie and fans couldn’t heart him back more.

The actor has been on a journey of self-acceptance after coming out as a transgender man and he’s brought the world along with him. He’s shared several moments with the public as he reveals who he is for the first time. The heart apparently refers to his ongoing quest to love himself as much as his fans do.

While several people, like actor Julianne Moore, responded to his Instagram post with emojis of their own, others were a little wordier.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE IT’S POSSIBLE TO CHANGE SO MUCH,” one user commented. “IT’S MAGIC”

“Authentically You,” another said with a heart emoji of their own.

And lots of people from around the world said one word in response in their own language: “Perfect.”