Lauren Boebert praises Taliban for “building back better”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) poses in front of a bunch of guns because she thinks it makes her look tough Photo: Screenshot

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) really thought she was going to score political points against President Joe Biden.

So instead of thoughtfully critiquing his handling of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, she opted to praise the Taliban.

Boebert has made a name for herself as a Twitter troll and gadfly, so it’s no surprise that her hot take lacks any heft. Still, she’s never been so bold as to hail terrorists who’ve overthrown a government and attacked the United States.

“The Taliban are the only people building back better,” she tweeted.

The blowback was immediate to Boebert’s despicable words.

“Makes sense,” Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) replied. “You tried to overthrow the US government so of course, you support the overthrow of the Afghan government.”

Boebert has repeatedly stood behind the Big Lie that Donald Trump won the presidential election and defended the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

“This is the most disgusting and disturbing thing I have ever seen from a sitting member of Congress,” Travis Akers tweeted. “Siding with the Taliban over the United States must be condemned immediately by the @GOP, and @GOPLeader McCarthy needs to strip Rep. Boebert from her committee assignments.”

“The Taliban murdered over 2,448 US military members and you just spit on their graves you sick, twisted, malignant, rotten woman,” Fred Wellmen, head of the Lincoln Project, shot back. “You think this is clever? A gotcha of the ‘libs’? Our enemies aren’t a punchline for your tweets. We will never forget your traitorous bullshit.”

