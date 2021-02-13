Politics

Trump avoids impeachment conviction (again) & people are outraged

"Tired of feeling like nobody is fighting for us," wrote Mary Trump. Bernice King simply shared a picture stating "The system isn't broken, it was built that way."
By    
Donald Trump
Photo: Shutterstock

Today, the United States Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump (R) on the charge of incitement of an insurrection.

57 Senators voted in favor of convicting Trump for his actions in provoking the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 in an effort to overturn the election of now-President Joe Biden (R). In addition to the 48 Democrats and two Democrat-caucusing Independents, seven Republicans voted for conviction. That is ten short of 67, the required number of votes to meet a two-thirds majority and convict an impeached party.

Related: “Presidential flipper” who flipped off Donald Trump won an election & oversees his golf club

“The verdict does not reflect the truth understood by a majority of Americans, that Donald Trump recklessly and maliciously directed his supporters to attack the Capitol and our democracy,” GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “The Trump administration will forever be defined by misinformation and violence, tactics the former president weaponized against LGBTQ people and other vulnerable communities before turning them loose on our government on January 6th.

“Senators voting to acquit are now and for all of history recorded for their cowardice in failing to hold the former president accountable for his lawless, destructive behavior. Let this be a turning point for our country, where we demand a return to shared core values of truth, safety and integrity to protect the least among us, especially from those chosen to lead us.”

Prior to the final vote, Democratic trial managers came to an agreement with Trump’s legal team against calling witnesses for the trial, instead opting to end it with closing arguments.

“Tired of feeling like nobody is fighting for us,” wrote Mary Trump, Donald’s out niece, after.

While the White House has not made a statement as of yet, several other prominent political figures took the moment to react to the outcome.

The seven GOP Senators who voted in favor of convictions were: Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Susan Collins (R-ME), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Ben Sasse (R-NE), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

Ellis and GLAAD weren’t alone. Several civil rights advocates, leaders, and groups expressed outraged by the outcome of the month-long impeachment process.

“Today comes as no surprise to us,” wrote the Human Rights Campaign on Twitter. “We have always had to demand our most basic rights.”

The daughter of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Bernice King, simply shared a picture stating “The system isn’t broken, it was built that way.”

Michael van der Veen, who defended former President Donald Trump in the Senate trial, allegedly said afterward to a colleague that “we’re going to Disney World!”

In a statement, Trump thanked his team of supporters and ranted that “this has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it.”

“Our MAGA movement… has only just begun,” he added.

Without the impeachment, he cannot be barred from holding federal office. He is in position to run for President or another office again in the future.

Politics
, , , , , , , , , ,

The conservative PAC that lampooned Trump is now melting down in Trump-like scandals

Previous article

More in Politics