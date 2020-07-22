Bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s wigs have conservatives flipping theirs

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is the first bisexual person elected to the U.S. Senate, and the fashionable politician is now breaking another tradition in the stuffy halls of the Capitol by wearing colorful wigs to work.

But the senator’s stylish statement that Americans can still look good while avoiding getting haircuts while coronavirus ravages the nation has people talking… and some men criticizing.

Sinema sported a new wig yesterday and corrected a reporter who jokingly tweeted that he wasn’t sure “how best to describe the shade of blue that @SenatorSinema’s hair is now, but my pandemic brain says it’s a lot like the blue side of a disposable mask.”

A few minutes later, he added, “The senator informs me that it’s actually mint green. I regret the error.”

Conservative commentator and GOP operative Matt Mackowiak couldn’t resist bringing the sexism to the game and retweeted a photo of Sinema with the comment, “This is a sitting female US Senator.”

This is a sitting female US Senator https://t.co/B7yVvOVhCz — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) July 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time Sinema has had to deal with sexist Republicans with nothing better to do than judge her appearance.

Last year, Alabama’s state auditor, Jim Zeigler, posted a picture of Sinema on Facebook with the words “What newly elected AZ democrat senator wore to work.”

In the picture, Sinema was wearing a dress and thigh-high boots.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) quickly shot back at Mackowiak with a photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House with the question, “This is a sitting U.S. Congressman? Did you tweet about him?”

Others tweeted portraits of the founding fathers wearing wigs or the current president’s shifting hair colors and hairpieces. But one user pretty much summed it up for everyone.

“This is Sexism 101.”

Per Sinema’s office: Senator setting example of social distancing from hair salons with $12.99 pink wig. — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) May 5, 2020

The senator informs me that it’s actually mint green. I regret the error. 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) July 21, 2020

Senator Sinema clarifies to @GarrettHaake her new wig color is “Mint Green,” not blue pic.twitter.com/GegeHvqlwt — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) July 21, 2020

This is a sitting U.S. Congressman? Did you tweet about him? pic.twitter.com/VCC3T3d6kz — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 21, 2020

Shhhh, nobody tell @MattMackowiak that plenty of senators have worn wigs, some of them dyed with various colors, in the 18th century when this country had just been founded… — Stephen Barton (@ComposerBarton) July 21, 2020