Bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s wigs have conservatives flipping theirs

While male pundits have condemned her colorful hair, they never seem to mention Donald Trump's notoriously bad dye jobs.
AZ Senator Kyrsten Sinema
AZ Senator Kyrsten SinemaPhoto: Campaign website

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) is the first bisexual person elected to the U.S. Senate, and the fashionable politician is now breaking another tradition in the stuffy halls of the Capitol by wearing colorful wigs to work.

But the senator’s stylish statement that Americans can still look good while avoiding getting haircuts while coronavirus ravages the nation has people talking… and some men criticizing.

Sinema sported a new wig yesterday and corrected a reporter who jokingly tweeted that he wasn’t sure “how best to describe the shade of blue that @SenatorSinema’s hair is now, but my pandemic brain says it’s a lot like the blue side of a disposable mask.”

A few minutes later, he added, “The senator informs me that it’s actually mint green. I regret the error.”

Conservative commentator and GOP operative Matt Mackowiak couldn’t resist bringing the sexism to the game and retweeted a photo of Sinema with the comment, “This is a sitting female US Senator.”

This isn’t the first time Sinema has had to deal with sexist Republicans with nothing better to do than judge her appearance.

Last year, Alabama’s state auditor, Jim Zeigler, posted a picture of Sinema on Facebook with the words “What newly elected AZ democrat senator wore to work.”

In the picture, Sinema was wearing a dress and thigh-high boots.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) quickly shot back at Mackowiak with a photo of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wearing a gas mask on the floor of the House with the question, “This is a sitting U.S. Congressman? Did you tweet about him?”

Others tweeted portraits of the founding fathers wearing wigs or the current president’s shifting hair colors and hairpieces. But one user pretty much summed it up for everyone.

“This is Sexism 101.”

