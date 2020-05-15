Pulse memorial vandalized by white supremacists

A memorial to the victims of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting was vandalized by white supremacists. The mural is located on the side of the Orlando LGBTQ organization, The Center.

A white nationalist hate group, The Patriot Front, appears to be responsible. Stickers from the group were placed on the mural.

The stickers were first reported on Reddit by user pauliebleeker.

“I was eating tacos next door to The Center (an LGBT organization) and wanted a photo of this mural. I took a picture then noticed something was covering the P,” they wrote. “I walked up and it was a sticker of a man with a gun and an American flag type background. Under it gave a website for the group Patriot Front. I was upset someone would vandalize the mural, ripped it down and threw it away, didn’t think to take a photo of the sticker. The ones at the bottom of this collage are similar.”

“I didn’t Google the group until I got home then found out they were white supremacist and the group is responsible for the shooting in Charlottesville at the rally. I went to The Center’s Facebook page and saw that they were also vandalized today by someone cutting their phone lines. I have messaged them my findings. Stay safe Orlando and f**k these guys. Rip down any stickers you see like this.”

Orlando Weekly also reports that The Center’s phone lines also appear to have been cut. The aid organization was unable to field calls from those in need during the pandemic.

“Thank you to everyone from around the corner and around the world for reaching out with messages of love,” The Center posted on Facebook. “We felt it! #OrlandoStrong”

On June 12, 2016, Omar Mateen entered the nightclub and began shooting patrons of Pulse’s Latin Night at 2:02 am. He later pledged allegiance to ISIS, motivated by Islamic extremism.

A national memorial has been planned at the site of the attack.

