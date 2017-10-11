Trump will become first president to speak at hate group gathering

President Trump will address the Values Voters Summit in Washington, DC on Friday, becoming the first president to address the gathering of white supremacists, far right activists and religious zealots.

Trump will share the stage with former Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson who has said he wants to “rid the Earth” of “wicked” gays. Also appearing will be Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has said he doesn’t know whether or not gays and lesbians should be put to death and was recently removed as a state supreme court justice for instructing state employees to ignore the US Supreme Court ruling in favor of marriage equality.

Also appearing will be House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was recently wounded in a mass shooting in DC. Scalise’s life was saved by a lesbian police officer who shot and killed the attacker. Scalise has said the incident did not change his mind about gun control or LGBT rights.

Tony Perkins, the president of the Family Research Council, touted Trump’s appearance in a press release, saying, “Last year, he spoke to the Values Voter Summit as a candidate — this year, it will be as the 45th President of the United States. Today we have confirmation from the White House that President Donald Trump will speak to the VVS crowd this Friday morning.”

Craigslist ads for anonymous hookups near the summit’s host hotel always go up dramatically while it is happening. Grindr is also suddenly full of headless torsos of “masculine” men looking for “whites only” near the hotel.





