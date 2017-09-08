Scamvangelist says SCOTUS must overturn marriage equality to avoid Hurricane Irma

The religious right has no favorite trope than blaming LGBT people for bad weather. From earthquakes to Hurricane Harvey, the idiocy knows no bounds. As Hurricane Irma barrels toward the Florida coast, one brave nutjob is standing up to make sure he’s the first on the “Blame the Gays” train.

Fresh off his dire warnings that Houston’s embrace of LGBT equality caused Harvey, Kevin Swanson, best known as the “Kill the Gays” preacher, is back and this time his schtick is just as tired as always.

“God is in control of what is going on,” he said on his radio show according to Right Wing Watch, “and whether or not Irma is going to do $200 billion worth of damage in Miami … is all in the hands of God. Those winds are going to blow where they are going to blow, but they’re going to blow in the direction that God ordains them to go. Friends, God is in complete control and utter control of what is going on with these hurricanes.”

“The wrath of God against this nation is intense,” Swanson continued. “I wish that American leaders would sit up and pay attention … The Supreme Court of the United States needs to reverse Roe v. Wade and Obergefell now, this afternoon, before Irma does her damage. It would be a good thing if the Supreme Court of the United States understood that God is in control of these things and God is a personality and God is offended by the sins of this nation.”

As former Houston mayor Annise Parker, a lesbian, put it after Ann Coulter insinuated she was the cause of Hurricane Harvey…

Darn it, I thought no one knew I had a super power over weather. https://t.co/DTTfpiiTE5 — Annise Parker (@AnniseParker) September 2, 2017





This Story Filed Under