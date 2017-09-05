Lesbian former mayor of Houston has hilarious response to Ann Coulter’s tweet about her

Ann Coulter has made a career off ridiculous, unfounded statements designed to get a shocked reaction, and her response to Hurricane Harvey was no exception.

Coulter, responding to a Politico article arguing that Hurricane Harvey is a physical manifestation of what happens when you ignore the dangers of climate change, called that less credible than arguing it was God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor.

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than "climate change." https://t.co/K7d7mopY5Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 29, 2017

Coulter did say she doesn’t believe the hurricane can be blamed on that either, but she’s still willing to trot out that old line because: A.) There are actually people who still seriously argue that the queers are to blame for natural disasters, and B.) She’s trolling, like always.

Annise Parker, the former mayor in question, who famously authored the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), did respond. But she didn’t take the outrage bait. Instead, she clapping back with good humor, earning the last laugh.

Darn it, I thought no one knew I had a super power over weather. https://t.co/DTTfpiiTE5 — Annise Parker (@AnniseParker) September 2, 2017

And, naturally, Twitter loved it.

Well, you know, after the end of every storm is a rainbow 🌈 — Ging (@ginkle87) September 3, 2017

After you’re done with controlling the weather – wouldn’t mind if you used your powers to teach Ann Coulter compassion. Houston loves you! — Carl Josehart (@CJosehart) September 3, 2017





