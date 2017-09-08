Lesbian calls her religious grandmother about marriage equality & the response is perfect

“Love is the most important thing in your life,” says the grandmother of a lesbian woman featured in a new ad from a campaign urging people to vote for marriage equality in Australia.

The emotional ad shows Lisa calling her grandmother to see if she will take part in the nonbinding postal survey that will help determine if the country grants same-sex couples the right to marry. If most come back in favor of marriage equality, parliament is expected to take up the issue.

“Normally, with my religion, you know, I would be against it,” Lisa’s grandmother admits. “But knowing how much the two of you love each other – I can’t speak more highly of you and Hayley – I would agree to it. Yep.”

Lisa wipes away tears as she listens.

“I love you,” her grandmother continues.

“Love is the most important thing in your life,” she adds, summing it all up perfectly.

We’re not crying, you’re crying…

Okay, we’re crying.

Watch the beautiful moment play out in the video below.





