Caitlyn Jenner says Kim Kardashian & ex-wife Kris Jenner won’t speak to her

Caitlyn Jenner’s book, The Secrets of My Life, was not well received by everyone she wrote about, namely the “Kardashian clan.”

Kris Jenner said she was “done” with her ex after she read the memoir, taking umbrage with the claim that she knew all along that her ex was transgender.

Now Caitlyn, appearing on Good Morning Britain has confirmed that Jenner has made good on her claim to not speak to her, and that she hasn’t heard from Kim Kardashian since publishing the book either.

“Since the book came out, I never talked to Kris again,” Jenner said. “Kim I haven’t talked to in six, nine months, whatever it is.”

She was quick to add that she has a good relationship with the “Jenner side,” saying she spends a lot of time with Kendall and Kylie, calling them in particular, “nothing but supportive, and from that standpoint it’s been great.”

“But the Kardashian side, honestly, I really don’t talk to them that often. I sort of just deal with that. Fortunately, I have a lot of children,” Jenner said, with a slight grin.

Watch the interview below.

Jenner has also made headlines and enemies among many in the LGBTQ community recently.

She landed in hot water for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat after President Donald Trump moved to ban transgender soldiers from the military, for which she has apologized.

She was also confronted last month by a trans activist who called her out for her politics.





