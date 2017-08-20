Gia Gunn announces that her birth certificate has been corrected

Gia Gunn announced on Twitter that she has had her birth certificate corrected.

The season 6 contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race posted earlier this week, “No document will ever validate or justify my gender, but I am so proud of myself for getting this done!”

No document will ever validate or justify my gender, but I am so proud of myself for getting this done! See your LGBT center for help 🌈 pic.twitter.com/NxnGRIJyCH — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) August 16, 2017

Gia announced in April that she is transgender on Instagram. She had a court appointment to correct her birth certificate several weeks later.

Today is a new beginning! I had my official court appearance for my legal name to be changed to Gia…my wish was granted! #girlslikeus pic.twitter.com/v4hvsb11yf — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) April 20, 2017

Also in April, she mentioned on Twitter that her ID had been updated, too.

So happy to be officially traveling as Female and Gia Ichikawa! Thank you @TSA for honoring my new documents and making it a breeze today🙏🏻 — Gia Gunn (@GiaGunn) April 24, 2017

NewNowNext.com, which is owned by Logo, the channel that aired seasons 1 through 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, responded to Gia’s tweet with an iconic Gia meme.

.@GiaGunn gets new birth certificate: “I am so proud of myself for getting this done!”https://t.co/8irHnoefXn pic.twitter.com/iCEqZbszrT — NewNowNext (@NewNowNext) August 18, 2017





