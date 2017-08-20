Gia Gunn announces that her birth certificate has been corrected

Gia Gunn announced on Twitter that she has had her birth certificate corrected.

The season 6 contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race posted earlier this week, “No document will ever validate or justify my gender, but I am so proud of myself for getting this done!”

Gia announced in April that she is transgender on Instagram. She had a court appointment to correct her birth certificate several weeks later.

Also in April, she mentioned on Twitter that her ID had been updated, too.

NewNowNext.com, which is owned by Logo, the channel that aired seasons 1 through 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, responded to Gia’s tweet with an iconic Gia meme.

