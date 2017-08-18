An antigay hate group is trying to raise money off the Charlottesville tragedy by blaming gays

Joe.My.God. published a fund-raising email from Brian Brown, co-founder of the homophobic group National Organization for Marriage (NOM). In the email, Brown tries to condemn the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but fails spectacularly.

It should go without saying, but I will say it to be clear: racism cannot be tolerated in America. Those who profess hateful racial views, whether they be white supremacists, skinheads, neo-Nazis or some other disgusting cult of hate, should be condemned. And I do condemn them. God did not make any race to be superior to another. He made us all in His image, all equal, all with inherent human dignity.

Well, great! No matter what else NOM does, it’s good that they’re not going down the “violence on many sides” path that so many on the right have…

We’ve never seen outrage from the left to the violence that radicals, including LGBT extremists, inflict and encourage.

I spoke too soon.

If there’s anything that can compare to the centuries of violence against African Americans that included slavery, Jim Crow, and the KKK, it’s some queer kids with their blogs making fun of NOM rallies that no one wants to go to.

We don’t see it when NOM is attacked, we didn’t see it when an LGBT activist attempted to commit mass murder on those working at the Family Research Council in Washington, and we didn’t see it when a leftist supporter of the Southern Poverty Law Center attempted to murder Republican members of Congress, and shot our good friend Rep. Steve Scalise.

Except, er, LGBTQ organizations did condemn that shooting. And the left has been trying to make shootings like either of those mentioned a lot harder to carry out. These shootings happened because the right has fought tooth and nail to make sure that anyone with a grudge can buy as many guns as they want.

More to the point, this is an example of white people making everything about them, even racist violence. There’s no comparison between a random person getting a gun and deciding to shoot people – as terrible as that is – and centuries of brutal violence against an entire group of people, violence that includes mass shootings.

But there’s a reason Brown goes there:

Your financial support of NOM will be used to fight the intolerance of the left and push for important legal protections for Americans who believe in marriage as the union of one man and one woman.

In other words, if you’re bothered by the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, then send money to NOM. They won’t do anything about racism, but they’re hoping that their sponsors don’t actually care about that.





This Story Filed Under