‘Art of the Deal’ ghostwriter says Trump will resign soon

Tony Schwartz was the ghostwriter for "The Art of the Deal," and regrets helping Trump find further fame. CNN/Screenshot

The man who helped make Donald Trump a household name, by ghostwriting The Art of the Deal, is predicting he will resign, and soon.

Tony Schwartz made the prediction about President Trump on Twitter.

In a follow up tweet, he predicted it will likely happen this year, perhaps as early as fall, which would be fitting.

He then encouraged more “resistance” to “keep pressure high.”

Schwartz has been critical of Trump ever since it became clear that he could get elected, an outcome that the writer takes some responsibility for and over which he harbors some regret.

“I put lipstick on a pig,” he said in an interview with The New Yorker last year.

This is not the first time he has predicted Trump will resign in order to avoid the “defeat” of being forced out. He told Anderson Cooper back in May that he would likely take the easy way out, in order to avoid being seen as a loser.

“There is no right or wrong for Trump, there is only winning and losing,” he said. “And right now he is in pure terror that he is going to lose, and by the way, he is going to lose.”

