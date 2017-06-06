Nearly 50 years after Stonewall, trans people still feel excluded at pride

Trans women of color Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera were on the front lines of the Stonewall Riots. But nearly 50 years later, the LGBTQ pride events that grew out of those early acts of public resistance still don’t always feel inclusive of transgender people.

We asked LGBTQ Nation readers, “How inclusive do you think Pride is of trans people?” The overwhelming majority of respondents said, in short, “not very.” As we learned last week, transgender folks aren’t the only ones who don’t always feel welcomed at pride. Bisexual folks and queer women also said they feel left out.

This exclusion is especially disheartening in light of trans people’s role in the movement for LGBTQ equality.

Many readers agreed.

And as some pointed out, it’s not just about events being inclusive, it’s about the community.

But there are some who just don’t see it.

“

Others are still baffled by how the T found its way into the LGBTQ acronym.

Jeffrey wasn’t alone.

“

But others were more antagonistic.

Because what do we all have in common anyway?

But reader dropped the mic:

And trans people benefit directly from gay equality because the vast, vast, vast amount of anti-trans bigotry is squickiness about ‘the right way to have sex.’ And, to be potentially offensively reductionist, as straight people really get that you can be a good person with a penis and have a happy and successful relationship with someone without a vagina, or that you can be a good person without a penis and have a happy and successful relationship with someone else who doesn’t have one, then at least the potential exists for people to focus on who is in the body rather than *what’s* in their pants. Even if we don’t share ALL the same issues that cause our inequality, we all benefit from any change in the majority getting over their issues with any of us. So, if for no other reason, LGBT equality is a real and necessary thing, even if it reflects the needs of people who also have distinct but occasionally overlapping subcommunities or social realities. Besides, ‘I got mine so F*** you.’ Is simply vile.

Still don’t think you have trans women of color to thank for your pride celebrations? Let Sylvia Rivera remind you.





This Story Filed Under