Skittles celebrates Pride Month with a nod to the only rainbow that matters

This June, Skittles candies are losing their vibrant colors for a good cause — to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month.

The colorful candy first gave up its rainbow in 2016, in honor of London Pride, where the company handed out the unique treats from it’s rainbow-less float.

The gesture goes to show that Skittles knows that we didn’t steal the rainbow from God or anyone else, it was ours all along.

“Only one rainbow matters this pride. Give the rainbow, taste the rainbow,” the brand writes in a product description. “All the lentils are white in celebration of pride. Enjoy the mystery mix.”

Check out the sweet video Skittles made for London Pride last year.





