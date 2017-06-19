Gay Men’s Chorus drowns out pride protest the best way possible: by singing

“We Shall Overcome,” they sang, when the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C. came face to face with hate in Knoxville, Tennessee.

And overcome they did, as JoeMyGod first pointed out, drowning out the protesters at Knox Pride with their proud, loud voices.

GMCW leads the crowd singing to drown out protesters at Knoxville Pride #southernequalitytour #lovewins pic.twitter.com/OATV981Jwb — GMCWashington (@GMCWashington) June 17, 2017

WATE-TV covered the parade and the chorus’s peaceful rebuttal to the antigay bigots who confronted them.

The choir is on what it called “its first-ever bus tour of the South to states that have discriminatory laws against the LGBTQ community,” reported TheNewCivilRightsMovement. The group received an otherwise warm welcome in Knoxville, even meeting the mayor. Next stop is Roanoke, Virginia, spreading their message of “equality, dignity, and justice.”





